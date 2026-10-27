Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya": Preview: Bishop Returns

Emily Wickersham's Bishop returns to help Mark Harmon's Gibbs in tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E04 brings Emily Wickersham’s Bishop back as Tony DiNozzo calls in help for Gibbs.

“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” pairs a 1993 case involving a general’s son with present-day fallout from Gibbs’ attacker.

The NCIS: Origins preview confirms Bishop’s return lasts beyond one episode, with S03E05 keeping her by Gibbs’ side.

S03E05, “Baila Esta Cumbia,” teases Gibbs and Bishop teaming up for an intense interrogation in the ongoing mystery.

As fans of CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins already know, 1993 Gibbs (Harmon) will be following up last week's reunion with Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, with another big on-screen reunion. In S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," Emily Wickersham's Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop answers the call from Tony and steps back onto the grid to help Gibbs track down his attacker. And it's going to be for more than just one episode, as the official overview and image gallery for November 10th's S03E05: "Baila Esta Cumbia" can attest.

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E034 – S03E05 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" – In 1993, the team intervenes when a general's rebellious teen son is targeted by a dangerous former gang member. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to a place full of memories and discovers he's not alone. Written by Steven Paul Martinez and directed by Patrick Cady.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 5: "Baila Esta Cumbia" – In 1993, the team's investigation into the murder of a con woman hits close to home for Lala. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) team up for an intense interrogation. Written by Kathryn Price and directed by Anthony Hemingway.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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