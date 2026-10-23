Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E04 Wickersham Teases Gibbs-Bishop Reunion & More

Emily Wickersham discusses working with Mark Harmon again and teases the Gibbs-Bishop reunion in NCIS: Origins S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya."

Article Summary Emily Wickersham teases Ellie Bishop’s NCIS: Origins return as she reunites with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs in S03E04.

Wickersham says working with Mark Harmon again felt seamless, nostalgic, and like no time had passed at all.

Bishop and Gibbs now meet on more equal footing, with Ellie bringing years of new experience to the reunion.

NCIS: Origins S03E04 “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” finds Gibbs facing a present-day mystery after Tony’s crucial heads-up.

A week after Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, reunited on screen together for the first time in ten years, NCIS: Origins has another big reunion lined up when S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" hits our screens. After getting a heads-up from Tony, Emily Wickersham's Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop returns to help Gibbs with his present-day mystery. We've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, sneak peek, and trailer for the season's next big event. But before we get to that, Wickersham shared what it was like working with Harmon again and how the Gibbs-Bishop dynamic has changed.

"It was really fun. It was like we were just jumping back into it. It was as if no time had passed. We've worked together for so many years and I think, I feel like we have such an easy back and forth. It was great. It was also kind of nostalgic for me. I haven't really worked with him in, I feel like it's been, I guess, six years now, which is crazy to me that that much time has gone by, but it really didn't feel like that at all," Wickersham shared with TV Insider regarding how it was working with Harmon again. As for what's changed since they last met face-to-face, Wickersham sees Gibbs and Bishop on a more even professional playing field.

"I think the dynamic is more, in a way, they're on par a bit more with each other. Bishop has gone off and had this whole other life and experiences and done all this stuff that is very different from the life that she was living when she was with NCIS. And I think when she was on NCIS, she always looked to Gibbs as a mentor and the senior guy and always looked up to him and still does. But I feel like now that she's just had all of these new experiences, they're just on more of an even playing field in a way," Wickersham noted.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 – S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" – In 1993, the team intervenes when a general's rebellious teen son is targeted by a dangerous former gang member. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to a place full of memories and discovers he's not alone. Written by Steven Paul Martinez and directed by Patrick Cady.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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