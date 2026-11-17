Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins S03E06: "Shot Through the Heart": Gibbs Wants Answers

Along with a preview of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E06: "Shot Through the Heart," we also look at Dec. 1st's S03E07: "Don’t Let the Days Go By."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E06 “Shot Through the Heart” finds Gibbs chasing answers after learning Lala may still be alive.

The CBS preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek as past and present collide around Lala’s fate.

In 1993, Franks and Lala form an unexpected bond while the team hunts a mole after FBI Agent Casey Bloom is shot.

An early NCIS: Origins S03E07 look teases a Russian serial killer case and Gibbs reconnecting with Vera Strickland.

CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins isn't wasting time this season hitting fans with serious emotional rollercoasters – the latest being the Lala (Mariel Molino). Present-day Gibbs (Harmon) learns that she's alive, and now that's at the top of his list of questions he needs answered. Thankfully, Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is back to help him on his mission. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for S03E06: "Shot Through the Heart," followed by an early look at December 1st's S03E07: "Don't Let the Days Go By."

NCIS: Origins Season 3 – S03E06 & S03E07 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 6: "Shot Through the Heart" – Past and present collide for Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as he searches for answers about what happened to Lala all those years ago. In 1993, an unexpected bond forms between Franks (Mike Franks) and Lala (Mariel Molino) as the team races to expose a mole after FBI Agent Casey Bloom (Sean Harmon) is shot. Emily Wickersham guest stars as Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop. Written by Noah Schechter and directed by Lionel Coleman.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 7: "Don't Let the Days Go By" – In 1993, the investigation of a murdered Marine with a missing tongue puts the team on a collision course with a Russian serial killer. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reconnects with Vera Strickland (guest star Roma Maffia) and another former member of his Camp Pendleton team in his quest to find out what really happened to Lala. Emily Wickersham guest stars as Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop. Written by Jai Jamison & Ryan Lee and directed by Jann Turner.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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