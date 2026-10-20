Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4 Clip Previews Gibbs & Bishop Reunion

Check out the reunion between Mark Harmon's Gibbs and Emily Wickersham's Bishop in this early look at October 27th's NCIS: Origins, S03E04.

Article Summary NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4 clip teases Gibbs and Bishop’s reunion ahead of the October 27 episode.

Emily Wickersham’s Eleanor Bishop returns after last season, reconnecting with Mark Harmon’s Gibbs in a key scene.

“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” follows the 1993 team as they protect a general’s rebellious teen son from a former gang member.

In the present-day NCIS: Origins story, Gibbs revisits a place filled with memories and learns he isn’t alone.

We know that Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, will be back on screen together tonight for the first time in ten years during NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack." But now, we're getting a sneak peek at October 27th's S03E04: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," with Gibbs reuniting with none other than Emily Wickersham's Eleanor Bishop. Starring in the series for eight seasons, Wickersham left in 2021, but reprised the role for two episodes last season (and is expected to return this season). We've added the clip to the preview below, which also includes an official overview and image gallery for next week's chapter (with our official preview for tonight's episode dropping later today).

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" – In 1993, the team intervenes when a general's rebellious teen son is targeted by a dangerous former gang member. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to a place full of memories and discovers he's not alone. Written by Steven Paul Martinez and directed by Patrick Cady.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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