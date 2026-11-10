Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: Gibbs & Bishop Want Answers

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins, S03E05: "Baila Esta Cumbia."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 5, "Baila Esta Cumbia," brings a 1993 murder case that hits painfully close to home.

The team investigates the killing of a con woman, with the case carrying personal stakes for Lala in NCIS: Origins.

In the present-day timeline, Gibbs and Bishop join forces for an intense interrogation that could turn brutal fast.

The NCIS: Origins preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailers, and key episode details for tonight’s CBS drama.

If CBS's "NCIS Tuesdays" are back, that means a new episode of Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins Season 3. In S03E05: "Baila Esta Cumbia," the 1993 timeline finds the team investigating the murder of a con woman – a case that hits close to home for one of them. In the present day, Gibbs (Harmon) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) ready themselves for what could prove to be a brutal interrogation. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode – all waiting for you below:

NCIS: Origins Season 3 – S03E05: "Baila Esta Cumbia" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 5: "Baila Esta Cumbia" – In 1993, the team's investigation into the murder of a con woman hits close to home for Lala. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) team up for an intense interrogation. Written by Kathryn Price and directed by Anthony Hemingway.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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