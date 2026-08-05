Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Teaser: Mark Harmon's Gibbs Returns This Fall

Returning on October 6th, CBS released a promo Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins Season 3 teasing the return of Mark Harmon's Gibbs.

Article Summary NCIS: Origins Season 3 premieres October 6 on CBS as part of NCIS Tuesdays, with a new teaser now online.

Mark Harmon’s Gibbs returns in a major way, driving a present-day mystery tied to his Camp Pendleton past.

CBS says the NCIS: Origins Season 3 story will unfold all season, with Harmon also narrating every episode.

The mini-teaser hints at an action-packed fall for NCIS: Origins as CBS builds toward its October return.

Just before July kicked in, the word came down that the third season of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins was going to be a special one. Set to return in October as part of "CBS Premiere Week," the prequel series is bringing back Mark Harmon in a very big way. After playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 18 seasons in the "NCIS" Universe, Harmon will be joining a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, leading to an action-packed story that unfolds all season long – and with Harmon narrating each episode. As we inch closer to the fall – and to the returns/premieres of a whole lot of shows – CBS dropped a mini-teaser for the special season.

Here's a look at the teaser that hit social media on Wednesday, with the prequel series returning as part of CBS's "NCIS Tuesdays" beginning on October 6th:

This will mark Harmon's third appearance in the spinoff prequel series, having previously appeared onscreen as Gibbs in the NCIS: Origins series premiere in 2025, and making a special guest appearance during the first crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Origins in November 2025. The third season of CBS's NCIS: Origins is set to debut on Tuesday, October 6th, at 10 pm ET/PT and stream on Paramount+.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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