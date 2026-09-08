Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Trailer: Gibbs' Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

Set to return on October 6th, here's the official trailer for CBS's Austin Stowell and Mark Harmon-starring NCIS: Origins Season 3.

Article Summary Watch the official NCIS: Origins Season 3 trailer as Gibbs’ past returns to disrupt his quiet retirement in Alaska.

NCIS: Origins returns October 6 during CBS Premiere Week, launching a season-long mystery across two timelines.

Season 3 premiere “Don’t You Forget About Me” sees the team race to rescue kidnapped Randy in 1992.

Meanwhile, Gibbs and Lala face the fallout from their kiss as Mark Harmon’s Gibbs revisits an old stomping ground.

When Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins returns for its third season on October 6th as part of "CBS Premiere Week," viewers will be treated to the return of a very familiar face. That's right, Mark Harmon is returning as Gibbs for a season-long arc set over the course of two timelines, kicking off with S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me." Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer for the show's return, offering new insights into what's ahead – including Harmon's Gibbs returning to an old stomping ground…

NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 1: "Don't You Forget About Me" – In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Written by David J. North and Daniel J. Egbert, and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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