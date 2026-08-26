Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Showrunner North Teases Young Ducky's Season 3 Return

Showrunner David J. North teased the return of Adam Campbell's Young Ducky for CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins Season 3.

Article Summary NCIS: Origins showrunner David J. North confirms Adam Campbell will return as Young Ducky in Season 3.

North says Young Ducky’s comeback helps build the early bond between Gibbs and Ducky seen on NCIS.

Young Ducky enters a Season 3 case in a new way, with North teasing he “sort of just ends up popping up.”

Season 3 also features Mark Harmon in a season-long arc tied to Gibbs’ past, premiering October 6 on CBS.

As we inch closer to the fall, we're learning more about what the third season of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins has to offer. The prequel series already made headlines when it was announced that Mark Harmon would be returning for a season-long arc (more on that in a minute). But that won't be the only familiar face returning, with Adam Campbell set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, with co-star Mariel Molino sharing a video from the set and showrunner David J. North confirming his return. "I'm really excited about it," North shared with TVLine, noting that having Young Ducky back will help show viewers the beginning of the bond that Harmon's Gibbs and David McCallum's Ducky shared in the original series. As for what brings Young Ducky back into the mix, North chooses his words wisely. "Let's just say he comes into a case this year in a way that he hasn't in his previous two episodes … he sort of just ends up popping up," North teased.

After playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 18 seasons in the "NCIS" Universe, Harmon will be joining a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, leading to an action-packed story that unfolds all season long – and with Harmon narrating each episode. Here's a look back at the teaser that hit social media earlier this month, with the prequel series returning as part of CBS's "NCIS Tuesdays" beginning on October 6th:

This will mark Harmon's third appearance in the spinoff prequel series, having previously appeared onscreen as Gibbs in the NCIS: Origins series premiere in 2025, and making a special guest appearance during the first crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Origins in November 2025. The third season of CBS's NCIS: Origins is set to debut on Tuesday, October 6th, at 10 pm ET/PT and stream on Paramount+.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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