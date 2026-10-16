Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Showrunner Teases Gibbs/Tony Reunion; New S03E03 Images

Along with new images of Gibbs and Tony, NCIS Showrunner David J. North teased what viewers can expect from S03E03: "Return of the Mack."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E03 brings Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo together for their first on-screen reunion in more than 10 years.

Showrunner David J. North says Gibbs turns to NCIS Director Tony after a buried fingerprint clue hits red-tape walls.

North confirms Ziva is part of the Gibbs-Tony conversation, reinforcing the family bond that still ties them together.

NCIS: Origins also previews S03E03 and S03E04, with Gibbs’ present-day mystery driving the larger season 3 arc.

If you're an "NCIS" franchise fan, then we don't need to tell you how big next Tuesday's reunion between Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo, NCIS' new director, is – the first time they've been together in more than 10 years. Of course, that special moment will be going down during NCIS: Origins, S03E03: "Return of the Mack," with Gibbs returning to NCIS' D.C. headquarters to enlist Tony's help after Gibbs was shot by unknown assailants in the "Origins" season premiere. Up until now, most of the preview images for the episode have focused on the '90s action – but for this go-around, we have a set of six images spotlighting Harmon and Weatherly. But first, a little background intel on what you can expect.

"[In the Oct. 13 episode] Woody [Bobby Moynihan] helped Gibbs reconstruct the fingerprint, only to find that the guy is in the system but his profile's buried in red tape. Gibbs knows he'll need help from someone with serious access and, luckily, DiNozzo, as the newly minted Director of NCIS, is just the man for the job," teased NCIS: Origins Showrunner/EP David J. North. " And yes, it's a pivotal part of Gibbs' season-long arc in 2026." The reunion will also see Ziva (Cote de Pablo) become a topic of conversation between the two. "Ziva is brought up in the episode. She's such a huge part of Tony's life, obviously, but for Gibbs, she also has a special place in his heart. And I think no matter how long they go without seeing each other, they're always family," he added. And though this may be Tony's only "Origins" appearance this season, North noted that there are "lots of incredible surprises in store."

NCIS: Origins Season 3: S03E03 – S03E04 Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 3: "Return of the Mack" – In 1992, Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard (Adam Campbell) helps the team investigate when a young Marine is found murdered on a beach with suspicious markings all over his body. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with a familiar face from the past. Written by Nichole Millard and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 4: "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" – In 1993, the team intervenes when a general's rebellious teen son is targeted by a dangerous former gang member. In the present, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) returns to a place full of memories and discovers he's not alone. Written by Steven Paul Martinez and directed by Patrick Cady.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf). Adam Campbell is set to return as Young Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard for the third season.

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