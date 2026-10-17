Posted in: TV | Tagged: NCIS, newlitg

NCIS Return Of The Mack In The Daily LITG, 16th October 2026

NCIS Return Of The Mack was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S03E03 “Return of the Mack” led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Gibbs and Tony reunion buzz.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest NCIS, comics, TV, collectibles, and pop culture stories in one place.

Highlights include Absolute Batman sales, Doctor Who updates, DCU animated news, and major comics market stories.

LITG also looks back across eight years of trending headlines, from DC and Marvel drama to TV and fandom flashpoints.

NCIS Return Of The Mack was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

NCIS Return Of The Mack was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Sergio Cariello's Absolute Batman vs Antifa

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson and Donna Troy

LITG three years ago, Willow Wars

LITG four years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG five years ago, Bewitched

LITG six years ago, DC Future State, and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Justice League was ahead of the game

And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

LITG eight years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.

And Cyclops was back one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Henry Flint , 2000AD comic book creator.

, 2000AD comic book creator. Adrian Kinnaird , Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing

, Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing Lloyd and the Bear creator Gibson Grey

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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