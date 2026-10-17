Posted in: TV | Tagged: NCIS, newlitg
NCIS Return Of The Mack In The Daily LITG, 16th October 2026
NCIS Return Of The Mack was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- NCIS: Origins S03E03 “Return of the Mack” led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Gibbs and Tony reunion buzz.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest NCIS, comics, TV, collectibles, and pop culture stories in one place.
- Highlights include Absolute Batman sales, Doctor Who updates, DCU animated news, and major comics market stories.
- LITG also looks back across eight years of trending headlines, from DC and Marvel drama to TV and fandom flashpoints.
NCIS Return Of The Mack was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
NCIS Return Of The Mack was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool
- NCIS: Origins S03E03: "Return of the Mack" Preview: Gibbs/Tony Reunion
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection Multipack
- Absolute Batman #25 Has Had Over Three-Quarters Of A Million Orders
- Dan Quintana Glow-In-The-Dark DC Comics Covers Cancelled
- DC Studios' Peter Safran Updates Status of DCU Animated Series Slate
- Stern Pinball Releases New AC/DC Pinball Machine
- The Batman Who Laughs Returns to McFarlane Toys with New Exclusive
- Godzilla Vs Everything, The First Kai-Sei Era Event, For 2027
- Doctor Who: RTD on BBC/AI; Sees Production Starting Summer 2027
- Looks Like Doctor Who Might Be Getting a Streaming "Deal" After All
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- ComicSketchArt Vs GalaxyCon, Bleeding Cool Talks To Them Both
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Chainkata Gets 116 Retailer Exclusive Covers
- Marvel's Midnight Universe & The Top 400 Bestselling Comics Last Week
- The Batman: Part II to film opposite the Houses of Parliament
- Marvel Smashed Last Week's Comic Store Marketshare With Just 3 Comics
- Peter J. Tomasi's Very First Kickstarter With Death Whisperer 1
- DCU Animated Series Slate In The Daily LITG, 16th October 2026
LITG one year ago, Sergio Cariello's Absolute Batman vs Antifa
- Chuck Dixon Posts Absolute Batman As An Agent Of ICE Fighting Antifa
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #13 Sells Over 100,000 Copies
- Comic Stores Are Booming Again As Readers Are Getting Younger
- Reacher Creator Lee Child Reveals Jack's True "Secret Origin Story"
- The End Of Doctor Who in The Daily LITG 14th of October 2025
- Elsbeth: Check Out Our Updated S03E02: "Doll Day Afternoon" Preview
- DC Wants Shops To Order Knightfight Like It's Half An Absolute Batman
- Donatello Joins McFarlane's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection
- Dark Energon-infected Cobra Rises with New G.I.Joe Classified Series
- Comics Publisher Humanoids Files For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- Claus Daniel Herrmann's Pink Monsters From Oni In Time For Pride 2026
- The Day Everything Changed, Goes From Podcast To Comic Book
- Old Town Cafe & Comics & ECGCE Launch Their Own Comic, Samhain Harvest
- Michèle Fischels' Debut Graphic Novel Outline From Oni Press Next Year
- The End Of Doctor Who in LITG, in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2025
LITG two years ago, The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson and Donna Troy
- The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson & Donna Troy (Spoilers)
- Seriously Professor X? For The Fourth Time? Uncanny X-Men #4 Spoilers
- Lion-O Vs Mumm-Ra For ThunderCats In 2025
- Ultimate Spider-Man #10 Brings Back a Name No One Expected (Spoilers)
- Always Sunny Season 17 Filming Begins; Glenn Howerton Thanks FX, Fans
- The Death Of Steve Trevor And The Birth Of Trinity In Wonder Woman #14
- Keli Quintela, Teen Lantern Is Now The Future Of The Green Lanterns
- Hasbro Reveals Takara Tomy Transformers Trainbots Godbomber Figure
- Nick Fury Gets A New Role In The X-Men Comics (Mystique Spoilers)
- Is This The Most Unexpected Star Trek Crossover Ever? (Spoilers)
- Frankenstein: New World: New Series Reunites Mike Mignola with Friends
- IDW Debuts A Very Stupid New Logo For Their 26th Anniversary, At NYCC
- The Horizon Experiment: Finders//Keepers: One-Shot Coming to NYCC
- Atom Freeman's Prana Presentation To New York Comic Con Retailer Day
- The Stealth Marvel Boy Cover on Bell's Astonishing #29, Up for Auction
- When Electro Gets All Mad About Being Replaced By A Woman (Spoilers)
- Spoilers for Absolute Superman in The Daily LITG, 16th October, 2024
LITG three years ago, Willow Wars
- Willow Star Warwick Davis Questions Disney About Series Being Pulled
- DC Confirms Green Lantern Does Not Have Sex With J Edgar Hoover
- Doctor Who: Why BBC's WHO-niverse Will Be Missing "An Unearthly Child"
- Batman/Catwoman Gotham War Spoilers – The Grift Revealed
- The Lex Luthor Family Expands As Well- Superman #850 Spoilers
- Matthew Vaughn Says He Quit X3 Over Fox Exec Plan to Trick Halle Berry
- Transformers Decepticon Nemesis Bridge 3-Pack Revealed by Hasbro
- SNL: Taylor Swift Intros Ice Spice; Travis Kelce Pokes NFL (VIDEO)
- Funko's New Online Pop! Yourself Program is a Hauntingly Good Time
- Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Create a Love Letter to Frank Mille
- Even Returnability Can't Prevent Boom Studios' Sell Outs
- The Lost World of Fiction House's Jungle Comics, Up for Auction
- Yen Press Announces 15 New Upcoming Manga and Novels at NYCC
- 3 Million Kids Will Learn of Dr Frederic Wertham Thanks to Dav Pilkey
- Marvel Comics Held A John Romita Memorial On Thursday In New York
- Loki in The Bifrost And Furious, Jeff The Land Shark & Gail Simone
- Warwick Davis Vs. Disney+ in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2023
LITG four years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation
- DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin Comic After 17 Issues as Sales Fall Flat
- Cartoon Network Reassures Viewers: "We're Not Going Anywhere"
- She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Debunks Finale Post-Credits Scene Theory
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 Preview: Spider-Man Dreaming
- New McFarlane DC Comics DC Super Powers Figures Arrive Online
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 Preview: Introducing Boy Thunder
- Daily Mail Leaks Editorial Notes For Superman Cancellation Story
- Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In October 2022
- Spider-Man, X-Force & Junkyard Joe Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Conservative Teacher Condemned Over Gender Queer, not Why You Think
- Lilith is Thirsty in This Preview of November's Cradle of Filth #5
- Dwayne Johnson Guest Stars in Thank FOC On Sunday, 16th October 2022
- First Killmonger & First Black Panther Solo Story in Jungle Action #6
- Sarah Mensinga Sells Kindred Serpents Graphic Novel For Over $100,000
- The Third Appearance Of Marvel Comics' Man-Thing
- Straight Males, Sales Fail, in The Daily LITG, 16th of October, 2022
LITG five years ago, Bewitched
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- Katy Perry, Post Malone, & J Balvin Featured On Pokémon Cards
- Netflix Employee Fired for Sharing Confidential Dave Chappelle Info
- Star Trek: George Takei Sets Phaser to Shun William Shatner's Flight
- American Horror Story Death Valley Finale: The Future's Fate Revealed
- Heavy Metal Magazine Responds To Serious Criticism From Customers
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- DC Comics Bring The Fan Service To Robins For DC Fandome
- Swamp Thing Comes to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with Two Designs
- Todd McFarlane Debuts The Batman Statue and More at DC Fandome
- DC Comics Publishes Wonder Woman Event Trial Of The Amazons in 2022
- New 10-Page DC Comic, Monkey Prince #0 In Full
- DC Changes Superman's Motto To "Truth, Justice And A Better Tomorrow"
- DC Comics Announce Return Of Blood Syndicate In 2022, At DC Fandome
- DC's Milestone Initiative Recruits Black & Underrepresented Creators
- Marvel Releases Trailer for Kate Bishop #1
- Thor Grapples With Losing his Mojo in God of Hammers
- What's The Furthest Place From Here #1 Tops Advance Reorders Again
- Sir Lenny Henry Shows Off Mark Buckingham Boy With Wings Art On BBC
- DC Comics' 2022 Vision in The Daily LITG, 16th October 2021
LITG six years ago, DC Future State, and Pokémon GO
- Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
- DC Comics January 2021 Solicitations, Future State Frankensteined
- Conan O'Brien Casts NBC Trump Town Hall Shade, Evokes Tonight Show
- Todd McFarlane Talks New Spawn Figure Kickstarter Campaign
- Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
- Catwoman Has A New Magnetic Suit For DC Comics 5G Future State
- Jonathan Kent is Superman, Bottling Metropolis for 5G/Future State
- Defeating Cliff In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- Defeating Sierra In Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters For Fall 2020
- DC Comics Turned 5G Into Future State, Publishing It All In 2 Months
- Retailers Will Not Be Getting All The TMNT: Last Ronin They Ordered
- Cycling Through London The Day Before Tier 2 Restrictions Come In
- Dean Haspiel's Red Hook, Hits Season 4 – Blackout – at Webtoon
- Red X Makes Comics Debut In 5G Teen Titans Future State
- Preview: Flash, Shazam, Teen Titans Crossover For DC 5G Future State
- Conner Kent Future State Suicide Squad Has a 853rd-Century Black Adam
- Is Punchline The 5G Future State Version Of Harley Quinn?
- Jim Killen of Barnes & Noble Joins 2000AD and Rebellion Publishing
- Preview: Swamp Thing Is No Longer Alec Holland In DC 5G Future State
- Did Future State WW Yara Flor First Appear In Wonder Woman Annual #4?
- Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain are The Batgirls for Future State
LITG seven years ago, Justice League was ahead of the game
And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.
- Did Justice League #34 Just Spoil the Next Month-and-a-Half of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Flash Forward #2 Rewrites Heroes In Crisis – the Heroes Wally West Killed and His Timelost Kids… (Spoilers)
- Check Out Scott, Jean and Logan's Living Arrangements in X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- Exactly How Batman Failed Alfred Pennyworth, Amongst Others – Batman #81 Spoilers
- Frank Miller Tells Us Whether Superman or Clark Kent is the Disguise in Superman Year One: Book Three (Spoilers)
- Carmen Carnero Draws X-Corp – a New X-Men Comic From Marvel in February 2020
- DC Comics Teases Upcoming Crisis 2020 in Today's Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Knightfall
- How Will Kevin Feige's Marvel Promotion Affect C.B. Cebulski's Position as Editor-In-Chief?
- "American Horror Story: 1984" – "Red Dawn" Means Final Battle… What?!?
- Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
- Lesbian Sex on a Church Altar Between a Vampire and a Nun? Is Vampirella #4 Trying to Get a Moral Majority Petition Against It?
- Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
- Hold Your Horses on Carmen Carnero's X-Corp
- A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
- Speculator Corner: Is Director Devo From X-Men #1 From Uncanny X-Men #467 or Not?
LITG eight years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.
And Cyclops was back one more time.
- The Future of Black Label at DC Comics – It's All Stephen Colbert's Fault?
- Outlander: Wanna Hear Caitriona Balfe's Sam Heughan Impression?
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Jay Baruchel Talks Letting Hiccup Go at NYCC
- Back From the Dead? Marvel Confirms Cyclops on the Cover of Uncanny X-Men #11
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Henry Flint, 2000AD comic book creator.
- Adrian Kinnaird, Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing
- Lloyd and the Bear creator Gibson Grey
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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