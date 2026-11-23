Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Returns in December: S24E07: "Lucky Shot" & S24E08: "The Chair"

CBS's NCIS may be off this week, but we have early looks at December 1st's S24E07: "Lucky Shot" and December 8th's S24E08: "The Chair."

Article Summary NCIS returns to CBS on December 1 with “Lucky Shot,” as a murdered videographer pulls Parker’s team into a deadly cover-up.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 7, “Lucky Shot,” gets an early trailer, with Marco Schnabel and Rob Wright writing the episode.

NCIS follows on December 8 with “The Chair,” as Director DiNozzo reopens doubts about a hostage case that may not be closed.

Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo in NCIS Season 24, while Mindy Cohn guest stars in “The Chair” as Sister Avis Fletcher.

Even though CBS's primetime lineup is taking Thanksgiving week off, did you really think we would let a week go by without a look at what's still to come this year with CBS's NCIS? Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for December 1st's S24E07: "Lucky Shot," we also have an official overview and image gallery for December 8th's S24E08: "The Chair" – and that's all waiting for you below…

NCIS Season 24: S24E07 & S24E08 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 7: "Lucky Shot" – When a freelance nightcrawler videographer turns up dead, NCIS discovers he secretly recorded evidence linked to a deadly cover-up, sending the team down a dangerous path toward a conspiracy that reaches far beyond a routine homicide investigation. Written by Marco Schnabel & Rob Wright and directed by Michael Zinberg.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 8: "The Chair" – After a U.S. operative is taken hostage, Director DiNozzo goes back through the case file, questioning whether he made the right call, but the case isn't quite as closed as it looks. Mindy Cohn guest stars as Sister Avis Fletcher. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Lee Friedlander.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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