Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS S24: Who Wants Another Look at Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo?

With CBS's NCIS Season 24 kicking off on Tuesday, October 6th, who's in the mood for another look at Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo?

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 premieres Tuesday, October 6, with CBS teasing Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo return in “Wayward Son.”

Showrunner Steven D. Binder says Tony’s comeback shakes up the team as NCIS welcomes back a fan-favorite legend.

Binder reveals Tony is back in Washington growing Salus Mondiale and pulled into a case that fits the NCIS world.

Michael Weatherly says NCIS Season 24 will honor Tony & Ziva canon, with no retcon of the spinoff’s story.

That sound you hear? That's the sound of us inching closer to "CBS Premiere Week," a week of big-time series debuts and returns that kicks off on Sunday, October 4th. But for this go-around, our spotlight is shining on Tuesday, October 6th, when CBS and Showrunner Steven D. Binder's NCIS returns for its 24th season. As you all well know, a very familiar face will be back on our screens when the long-running series returns: Michael Weatherly, aka Tony DiNozzo. To get everyone psyched for both the show's and Weatherly's returns, CBS has been slow-rolling looks at S24E01: "Wayward Son" – and we have a new one waiting for you below (along with Binder's previous comments about Weatherly's return).

"Having Michael Weatherly back in the NCIS family is one of those things a writer can only dream about," Binder shared. "We're beyond excited to have him return. Tony DiNozzo has always had a way of changing the temperature of every scene he's in, and watching the newer members of the team encounter the legend they've only heard stories about is exactly as fun as it sounds." The showrunner even offered some clues to Tony's backstory heading into his return.

"When we meet Tony this season, he's back in Washington expanding his private security company, Salus Mondiale, and finds himself drawn into a case that feels right at home in the NCIS universe," Binder added, offering some details on the season storyline that brings Tony back to our screens. "What made his return especially rewarding was exploring how he's evolved. He's still the charismatic, quick-witted DiNozzo fans know and love, but now he's also a parent navigating life with a daughter, which has given him a little more perspective, maturity, and emotional depth." Now, we're getting a new look at Weatherly's Tony from the upcoming episode "Wayward Son":

NCIS Won't Retcon "Tony & Ziva": Michael Weatherly

With Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo returning for NCIS Season 24 in a season-long story arc, could there be an on-screen reunion between him and his NCIS: Tony & Ziva co-star Cote de Pablo? While it remains to be seen whether de Pablo will also be making an on-screen return, Weatherly did share some insights recently, appearing with de Pablo at the Comic Con Midlands in Birmingham, UK. Though he wished there was more he could say, Weatherly did reveal that he begins filming on July 14th, and that his return won't retcon what went down during "Tony & Ziva."

"It's going to be very interesting to see what is revealed and unfurled, but I can tell you this: There is a definite connection between ["Tony & Ziva"] and the canon that that created within – there's not going to be retconning of like, oh, 'Tony & Ziva' never happened," Weatherly shared. "God, I wish I could tell you one great thing. … I just know that it's going to be an exciting return and sort of back to what Cote was saying, the formula of the original show, with the crime and the investigation and the red herring at the turn of the hour, and everyone chasing around and all the interpersonal play. I have really enjoyed watching what the show has done over the last 10 years since I left, but it's a different show now. So, I'm very much about respecting the show I'm coming into and being aware that they've built an extraordinarily successful tenure run but, that doesn't mean that what we did isn't going to be able to live alongside and inside that show, and if I say any more, I'm going to start saying specific things, so I'm going to be quiet."

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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