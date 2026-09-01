Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS S24E01 & NCIS: Origins S03E01 Overviews, Images & More Released

Check out the images, overviews, and more for CBS's NCIS S24E01: "Wayward Son" and NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me."

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 premieres October 6 on CBS, with an official trailer teasing high-stakes fallout and a major new threat.

NCIS S24E01 "Wayward Son" centers on McGee’s family crisis as the team protects the Secretary of the Navy.

Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo in NCIS Season 24, arriving in D.C. to launch his private security firm.

NCIS: Origins S03E01 brings Mark Harmon back as Gibbs as a present-day mystery collides with a 1992 kidnapping case.

Between Michael Weatherly, aka Tony DiNozzo, returning for the 24th season of NCIS, and Mark Harmon returning as Gibbs for a season-long storyline over on the third season of the prequel series NCIS: Origins, there's a whole lot for viewers to get excited about heading into "CBS Premiere Week." But just in case you need more before both shows return on Tuesday, October 6th, we've got an official trailer and overview for NCIS Season 24, as well as the overview and image gallery for S24E01: "Wayward Son," waiting for you below. In addition, we have the overview and image gallery for NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me."

NCIS S24E01: "Wayward Son" & NCIS: Origins S03E01: "Don't You Forget About Me"

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Diana Valentine.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode 1: "Don't You Forget About Me" – In the present day, ghosts from Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) past finally catch up to him, shattering his peaceful retirement in Alaska. In 1992, the team races to rescue a kidnapped Randy (Caleb Foote) while Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Lala (Mariel Molino) deal with the aftermath of their kiss. Written by David J. North and Daniel J. Egbert, and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season.

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