Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS S24E04: "Like and Subscribe" Preview: Deadly Consolation Prize

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S24E04: "Like and Subscribe," we also have an early look at S24E05: "Speechless."

Article Summary NCIS S24E04 "Like and Subscribe" centers on a murdered sailor tied to an online game show, with a deeper motive emerging.

The NCIS Season 24 preview includes the official trailer, episode overview, and key details on who wrote and directed S24E04.

Tony faces an unexpected threat in NCIS Episode 4, adding a personal twist as the team hunts a killer.

An early NCIS S24E05 "Speechless" preview teases a missing Marine mother, a hidden child witness, and a race against time.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with CBS's NCIS Season 24, and that brings us to S24E04: "Like and Subscribe," where the team investigates the murder of a sailor with an online game show connection, while Tony deals with an unexpected threat. After checking out the official trailer, official overview, image gallery, and more, make sure to stick around for the official overview and two first-look images from what reads like a heart-wrenching episode, S24E05: "Speechless."

NCIS Season 24: S24E04 & S24E05 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 4: "Like and Subscribe" – When a sailor moonlighting as a contestant on an online game show turns up murdered, the team discovers his death has nothing to do with the show's prize money. Also, Tony faces a threat far more intimidating than any killer. Written by Sydney Mitchel & Amy Rutberg and directed by Tawnia McKiernan.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 5: "Speechless" – When the team finds an 8-year-old girl, Chloe (guest star Kinley Andreen), hiding alone in her apartment and her Marine mother missing, they discover the shy witness is hiding a surprising skill that just might crack the case wide open. As the investigation unfolds, it's a race against time that tests just how far a parent will go to protect family. Written by Scott Williams and directed by Marc Roskin.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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