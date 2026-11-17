Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS S24E06: "Ride or Die" Finds Torres In The Driver's Seat: Preview

Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S24E06: "Ride or Die," and a look ahead to December 1st's S24E07: "Lucky Shot."

Article Summary NCIS S24E06 "Ride or Die" puts Torres undercover as a getaway driver in a kidnapping where one wrong move could be fatal.

The NCIS preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight’s tense, Torres-driven episode.

NCIS S24E07 "Lucky Shot" teases a murdered nightcrawler, secret footage, and a conspiracy beyond a routine homicide.

Writers and directors are revealed for both NCIS episodes, with "Ride or Die" airing tonight and "Lucky Shot" on December 1.

CBS's NCIS returns tonight – as does our pregame preview. In S24E06: "Ride or Die," Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is forced to go undercover as a getaway car driver to keep the target of a kidnapping alive – and himself. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for December 1st's S24E07: "Lucky Shot."

NCIS Season 24: S24E06 & S24E07 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 6: "Ride or Die" – When Torres gets roped into driving a getaway car during a kidnapping, he goes undercover to protect the target – staying one wrong move away from getting himself, and everyone in that car, killed. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by James Whitmore, Jr. (Here's a sneak peek from the show's social media account):

NCIS Season 24 Episode 7: "Lucky Shot" – When a freelance nightcrawler videographer turns up dead, NCIS discovers he secretly recorded evidence linked to a deadly cover-up, sending the team down a dangerous path toward a conspiracy that reaches far beyond a routine homicide investigation. Written by Marco Schnabel & Rob Wright and directed by Michael Zinberg.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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