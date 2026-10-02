Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 24 E03: "Sleeping Dogs" Overview, Preview Image Released

Check out what's ahead with CBS's NCIS Season 24. Here's the overview and image gallery for October 20th's S24E03: "Sleeping Dogs."

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 gets a new update with details for Episode 3, “Sleeping Dogs,” airing October 20 on CBS.

In NCIS S24E03, Torres’ retired undercover identity is tied to a string of murders that pull him into his past.

Mike O’Malley guest stars as Walt Keller, Torres’ grizzled former handler, in a dark, personal NCIS case.

The preview also recaps NCIS Season 24 Episodes 1 and 2, including Tony DiNozzo’s return and “Clean Slate.”

With the kick-off to "CBS Premiere Week" only days away, we've got an update to pass along for CBS's NCIS Season 24. Previously, we were treated to overviews and images for the first two episodes, S24E01: "Wayward Son" and S24E02: "Clean Slate." Now, we've added the same for October 20th's S24E03: "Sleeping Dogs," guest-starring Mike O'Malley (Heels).

NCIS Season 24: S24E01 – S24E03 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 2: "Clean Slate" – When a man is murdered after a neighborhood dinner party, the team discovers every guest is lying – about the strange break-in at the victim's house, what they were burning in their backyards and who they really are. And the deeper the team digs, the less they can agree on what kind of case they're even working. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 3: "Sleeping Dogs" – When Torres' retired undercover identity is used to commit a string of murders, he's forced to team up with his grizzled old-school former handler, Walt Keller (guest star Mike O'Malley), and confront a darker version of himself that he thought he'd left behind. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by José Clemente Hernandez.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

"I feel like I'm in a crossover with 'Tony & Ziva' and the original 'NCIS,'" Weatherly shared during a recent interview with TV Insider, discussing the chances of "NCIS" crossovers in the future. "My personal hope and vision for what could happen down the road in this season would be that we do see some reunions, both emotional and action-packed and fun." We've seen Harmon's Gibbs returning to his old stomping grounds in the latest teaser, but Weatherly is also eyeing the latest addition to the show's universe.

"I mean, I would love to work with Scott Caan. I think he is a fantastic actor, and I love LL COOL J. I mean, enough said, that guy is – I saw his work ethic when I went over and did my, by the way, pretty heavy episode of 'NCIS: LA;' that's how I got to be friends with Eric Christian Olsen, who is now working on 'NCIS: Origins.' I would love to explore that," Weatherly added. "It feels like the timing of all of this very tuned in and it's very right. Everything is lined up for the correct things to happen."

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