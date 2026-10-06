Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1 "Wayward Son" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo returns in tonight's Season 24 premiere of CBS's NCIS. Check out our preview for S24E01: "Wayward Son."

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 premieres with “Wayward Son,” as Tony DiNozzo returns to D.C. and joins the team on a high-stakes case.

The NCIS team faces fallout from the shooting involving McGee’s son while tracking a mysterious threat to the Navy Secretary.

Preview details for NCIS Episode 2, “Clean Slate,” tease a murder case packed with lies, secrets, and conflicting theories.

NCIS Episode 3, “Sleeping Dogs,” puts Torres back in undercover turmoil as his old identity is tied to a string of murders.

With "CBS Premiere Week" now well underway, that sound you hear is a whole lot of NCIS fans excited about tonight. Of course, we're kicking things off with the franchise player, NCIS. Kicking off Season 24 with S24E01: "Wayward Son," the long-running series is hitting the ground running with the return of Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo. Along with a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek for the season premiere, we also have a look at what's in store for S24E02: "Clean Slate" and S24E03: "Sleeping Dogs."

NCIS Season 24: S24E01 – S24E03 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 2: "Clean Slate" – When a man is murdered after a neighborhood dinner party, the team discovers every guest is lying – about the strange break-in at the victim's house, what they were burning in their backyards and who they really are. And the deeper the team digs, the less they can agree on what kind of case they're even working. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 3: "Sleeping Dogs" – When Torres' retired undercover identity is used to commit a string of murders, he's forced to team up with his grizzled old-school former handler, Walt Keller (guest star Mike O'Malley), and confront a darker version of himself that he thought he'd left behind. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by José Clemente Hernandez.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Michael Weatherly on Crossover Possibilities…

"I feel like I'm in a crossover with 'Tony & Ziva' and the original 'NCIS,'" Weatherly shared during a recent interview with TV Insider, discussing the chances of "NCIS" crossovers in the future. "My personal hope and vision for what could happen down the road in this season would be that we do see some reunions, both emotional and action-packed and fun." We've seen Harmon's Gibbs returning to his old stomping grounds in the latest teaser, but Weatherly is also eyeing the latest addition to the show's universe.

"I mean, I would love to work with Scott Caan. I think he is a fantastic actor, and I love LL COOL J. I mean, enough said, that guy is – I saw his work ethic when I went over and did my, by the way, pretty heavy episode of 'NCIS: LA;' that's how I got to be friends with Eric Christian Olsen, who is now working on 'NCIS: Origins.' I would love to explore that," Weatherly added. "It feels like the timing of all of this very tuned in and it's very right. Everything is lined up for the correct things to happen."

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