Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 24 Official Trailer: Tony DiNozzo's Back in Action & More

Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo is back in action with the team in the official trailer for CBS's NCIS Season 24, premiering on October 6th.

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 drops its official trailer, teasing Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo return ahead of the October 6 premiere.

Tony DiNozzo rejoins NCIS in “Wayward Son,” bringing his trademark wit back as a new case pulls him into the action.

Showrunner Steven D. Binder says Tony’s comeback explores how fatherhood has added maturity and emotional depth.

Michael Weatherly confirms NCIS Season 24 will honor Tony & Ziva canon, not retcon the fan-favorite story.

With CBS and Showrunner Steven D. Binder's NCIS set to kick off Season 24 on Tuesday, October 6th (as part of "CBS Premiere Week"), you know that the excitement has been building around the return of Michael Weatherly, aka Tony DiNozzo. After getting some early looks at S24E01: "Wayward Son," we now have an official trailer and season overview for you to check out – enjoy!

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

"Having Michael Weatherly back in the NCIS family is one of those things a writer can only dream about," Binder shared. "We're beyond excited to have him return. Tony DiNozzo has always had a way of changing the temperature of every scene he's in, and watching the newer members of the team encounter the legend they've only heard stories about is exactly as fun as it sounds." The showrunner even offered some clues to Tony's backstory heading into his return.

"When we meet Tony this season, he's back in Washington expanding his private security company, Salus Mondiale, and finds himself drawn into a case that feels right at home in the NCIS universe," Binder added, offering some details on the season storyline that brings Tony back to our screens. "What made his return especially rewarding was exploring how he's evolved. He's still the charismatic, quick-witted DiNozzo fans know and love, but now he's also a parent navigating life with a daughter, which has given him a little more perspective, maturity, and emotional depth." Now, we're getting a new look at Weatherly's Tony from the upcoming episode "Wayward Son":

NCIS Won't Retcon "Tony & Ziva": Michael Weatherly

With Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo returning for NCIS Season 24 in a season-long story arc, could there be an on-screen reunion between him and his NCIS: Tony & Ziva co-star Cote de Pablo? While it remains to be seen whether de Pablo will also be making an on-screen return, Weatherly did share some insights recently, appearing with de Pablo at the Comic Con Midlands in Birmingham, UK. Though he wished there was more he could say, Weatherly did reveal that he begins filming on July 14th, and that his return won't retcon what went down during "Tony & Ziva."

"It's going to be very interesting to see what is revealed and unfurled, but I can tell you this: There is a definite connection between ["Tony & Ziva"] and the canon that that created within – there's not going to be retconning of like, oh, 'Tony & Ziva' never happened," Weatherly shared. "God, I wish I could tell you one great thing. … I just know that it's going to be an exciting return and sort of back to what Cote was saying, the formula of the original show, with the crime and the investigation and the red herring at the turn of the hour, and everyone chasing around and all the interpersonal play. I have really enjoyed watching what the show has done over the last 10 years since I left, but it's a different show now. So, I'm very much about respecting the show I'm coming into and being aware that they've built an extraordinarily successful tenure run but, that doesn't mean that what we did isn't going to be able to live alongside and inside that show, and if I say any more, I'm going to start saying specific things, so I'm going to be quiet."

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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