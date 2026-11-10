Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 24 Preview: Here's What's Ahead with S24E05: "Speechless"

An 8-year-old girl with a special skill could be the key to solving the mystery of her missing mother in CBS's NCIS S24E05: "Speechless."

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 Episode 5, "Speechless," centers on an 8-year-old girl who may unlock the mystery of her missing Marine mother.

As the NCIS team investigates, Chloe’s surprising skill could crack the case in a race against time to protect family.

The "Speechless" preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and key details on the episode’s writers and director.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 6, "Ride or Die," teases Torres undercover in a deadly kidnapping gone wrong and a tense getaway car.

Welcome back to our pregame preview for CBS's NCIS, as we take a look at what S24E05: "Speechless" has to offer. Tonight, the team relies on a special 8-year-old girl (Kinley Andreen) who could be the key to solving the mystery of her missing mother, a Marine. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more, stick around for an early look at S24E06: "Ride or Die."

NCIS Season 24: S24E05 & S24E06 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 5: "Speechless" – When the team finds an 8-year-old girl, Chloe (guest star Kinley Andreen), hiding alone in her apartment and her Marine mother missing, they discover the shy witness is hiding a surprising skill that just might crack the case wide open. As the investigation unfolds, it's a race against time that tests just how far a parent will go to protect family. Written by Scott Williams and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 6: "Ride or Die" – When Torres gets roped into driving a getaway car during a kidnapping, he goes undercover to protect the target – staying one wrong move away from getting himself, and everyone in that car, killed. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by James Whitmore, Jr..

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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