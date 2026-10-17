Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 24 Preview: We've Got S24E03 & S24E04 Images, Overviews

Along with an overview, images, and trailer for CBS's NCIS S24E03: "Sleeping Dogs," we look at October 27th's S24E04: "Like and Subscribe."

Article Summary NCIS Season 24 Episode 3, “Sleeping Dogs,” puts Torres on a deadly case tied to his retired undercover identity.

Torres reunites with former handler Walt Keller as a string of murders forces him to confront his darker past.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 4, “Like and Subscribe,” centers on a murdered sailor linked to an online game show.

Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo also faces an unexpected threat, while new crossover hopes fuel NCIS buzz.

Though we've still got a few days to go until CBS's NCIS returns to our screens, we've got some early looks at what's to come with the next two episodes. First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S24E03: "Sleeping Dogs," in which Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is forced to revisit his past when he teams with his former handler (Mike O'Malley) to stop a string of murders. And then we have an official overview and image gallery for October 27th's S24E04: "Like and Subscribe," in which the team investigates the murder of a sailor with an online game show connection, while Tony (Michael Weatherly) deals with an unexpected threat.

NCIS Season 24: S24E03 & S24E04 Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 3: "Sleeping Dogs" – When Torres' retired undercover identity is used to commit a string of murders, he's forced to team up with his grizzled old-school former handler, Walt Keller (guest star Mike O'Malley), and confront a darker version of himself that he thought he'd left behind. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by José Clemente Hernandez.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 4: "Like and Subscribe" – When a sailor moonlighting as a contestant on an online game show turns up murdered, the team discovers his death has nothing to do with the show's prize money. Also, Tony faces a threat far more intimidating than any killer. Written by Sydney Mitchel & Amy Rutberg and directed by Tawnia McKiernan.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Michael Weatherly on Crossover Possibilities…

"I feel like I'm in a crossover with 'Tony & Ziva' and the original 'NCIS,'" Weatherly shared during a recent interview with TV Insider, discussing the chances of "NCIS" crossovers in the future. "My personal hope and vision for what could happen down the road in this season would be that we do see some reunions, both emotional and action-packed and fun." We've seen Harmon's Gibbs returning to his old stomping grounds in the latest teaser, but Weatherly is also eyeing the latest addition to the show's universe.

"I mean, I would love to work with Scott Caan. I think he is a fantastic actor, and I love LL COOL J. I mean, enough said, that guy is – I saw his work ethic when I went over and did my, by the way, pretty heavy episode of 'NCIS: LA;' that's how I got to be friends with Eric Christian Olsen, who is now working on 'NCIS: Origins.' I would love to explore that," Weatherly added. "It feels like the timing of all of this very tuned in and it's very right. Everything is lined up for the correct things to happen."

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