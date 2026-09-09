Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Showrunner on How Much Tony DiNozzo We're Getting in Season 24

CBS's NCIS Showrunner Steven D. Binder discusses exactly how much of Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo we're getting during Season 24.

Article Summary NCIS season 24 brings Michael Weatherly back as Tony DiNozzo, starting with the October 6 premiere, “Wayward Son.”

Showrunner Steven D. Binder says Tony will appear in and out of NCIS season 24, making him important but not full-time.

Binder says reintroducing Tony DiNozzo changed the writing process, with NCIS season 24 feeling like a new show.

In the NCIS season 24 premiere, Tony helps the team investigate a new threat tied to the Secretary of the Navy.

By now, fans of CBS and Showrunner Steven D. Binder's NCIS are well aware that Michael Weatherly, aka Tony DiNozzo, will be back for Season 24 – kicking off with S24E01: "Wayward Son" on Tuesday, October 6th. But exactly how much Tony will viewers be getting this season? While he will be a key player throughout, Binder looked to temper expectations during a recent preview conversation. "He'll come in and out of the show," Binder explained. Having the popular character back in the fold, even part-time, proved a challenge for the writing team. "It was sort of like discovering a new show. How does this show work?" Binder added.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" Preview

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Diana Valentine.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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