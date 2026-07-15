Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Looks at Season 24 Table Read

In case you needed a reminder that work on Season 24 was already underway, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama posted some looks from the table read.

Article Summary NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shared Season 24 table read looks, confirming work on the new season is underway.

The update adds to growing NCIS buzz after CBS previewed the series and Michael Weatherly’s return made headlines.

Michael Weatherly says his NCIS Season 24 comeback begins filming July 14 and will connect directly to Tony & Ziva canon.

Weatherly teased an exciting NCIS return that honors the current series while bringing back the original show’s formula.

Between the news that Michael Weatherly was returning to the long-running series and CBS rolling out a "CBS Premiere Week" trailer, there's been a whole lot lately for fans of NCIS to get excited about. Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres) added the excitement earlier today, sharing a pair of looks from a table read for the new season.

Here's a look at what Valderrama had to share to signal the start of Season 24 filming (and you can check out his post here), followed by what Weatherly had to share about his return:

NCIS Won't Retcon "Tony & Ziva": Michael Weatherly

With Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo returning for NCIS Season 24 in a season-long story arc, could there be an on-screen reunion between him and his NCIS: Tony & Ziva co-star Cote de Pablo? While it remains to be seen whether de Pablo will also be making an on-screen return, Weatherly did share some insights recently, appearing with de Pablo at the Comic Con Midlands in Birmingham, UK. Though he wished there was more he could say, Weatherly did reveal that he begins filming on July 14th, and that his return won't retcon what went down during "Tony & Ziva."

"It's going to be very interesting to see what is revealed and unfurled, but I can tell you this: There is a definite connection between ["Tony & Ziva"] and the canon that that created within – there's not going to be retconning of like, oh, 'Tony & Ziva' never happened," Weatherly shared. "God, I wish I could tell you one great thing. … I just know that it's going to be an exciting return and sort of back to what Cote was saying, the formula of the original show, with the crime and the investigation and the red herring at the turn of the hour, and everyone chasing around and all the interpersonal play. I have really enjoyed watching what the show has done over the last 10 years since I left, but it's a different show now. So, I'm very much about respecting the show I'm coming into and being aware that they've built an extraordinarily successful tenure run but, that doesn't mean that what we did isn't going to be able to live alongside and inside that show, and if I say any more, I'm going to start saying specific things, so I'm going to be quiet."

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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