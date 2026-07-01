Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Welcomes Back Michael Weatherly for Season 24-Long Story Arc

CBS made it official, announcing that Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo is returning to NCIS for Season 24 in a season-long story arc.

Article Summary CBS announced that Michael Weatherly will return as Tony DiNozzo for a season-long NCIS Season 24 story arc.

The NCIS news arrives about six months after CBS canceled Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's "Tony & Ziva."

Weatherly originally joined NCIS after the JAG backdoor pilot and stayed through Season 13 before exiting.

Tony DiNozzo's NCIS comeback also raises the big question of whether Cote de Pablo's Ziva could return too.

Nearly six months after the news hit that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo-starring NCIS: Tony & Ziva would not be returning for a second season, CBS announced that Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo will return for NCIS Season 24 in a season-long story arc. After starring in the two-episode backdoor pilot for NCIS during JAG, Weatherly would remain a main member of the cast before his departure at the end of Season 13. Could this also mean that de Pablo will be making a return? This has been a busy week for CBS when it comes to breaking news about its returning shows, so stay tuned (and check out Weatherly's announcement video on Instagram).

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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