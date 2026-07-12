Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Won't Retcon "Tony & Ziva"; Weatherly Starts Filming This Week

Michael Weatherly discussed his NCIS return, including that he begins filming this week and that the series won't retcon "Tony & Ziva."

Article Summary Michael Weatherly says he starts filming his NCIS Season 24 return on July 14 as Tony DiNozzo begins a long arc.

Weatherly confirmed NCIS will not erase NCIS: Tony & Ziva, saying the new story keeps that canon intact.

Tony’s NCIS comeback will connect to Tony & Ziva while fitting into the current series without rewriting the past.

Weatherly teased a classic NCIS feel with crime, investigation, red herrings, and character interplay in his return.

Earlier this month, the news came down that Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo would be returning for NCIS Season 24 in a season-long story arc. After starring in the two-episode backdoor pilot for NCIS during JAG, Weatherly would remain a main member of the cast before his departure at the end of Season 13. Weatherly would reunite with his NCIS co-star Cote de Pablo for the spinoff series NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which wasn't renewed for a second season. While it remains to be seen if de Pablo will also be making an on-screen return, Weatherly did have some insights to pass along this weekend, appearing with de Pablo at the Comic Con Midlands in Birmingham, UK. Though he wished there was more he could say, Weatherly did reveal that he begins filming on July 14th, and that his return won't retcon what went down during "Tony & Ziva."

"It's going to be very interesting to see what is revealed and unfurled, but I can tell you this: There is a definite connection between ["Tony & Ziva"] and the canon that that created within – there's not going to be retconning of like, oh, 'Tony & Ziva' never happened," Weatherly shared. "God, I wish I could tell you one great thing. … I just know that it's going to be an exciting return and sort of back to what Cote was saying, the formula of the original show, with the crime and the investigation and the red herring at the turn of the hour, and everyone chasing around and all the interpersonal play. I have really enjoyed watching what the show has done over the last 10 years since I left, but it's a different show now. So, I'm very much about respecting the show I'm coming into and being aware that they've built an extraordinarily successful tenure run but, that doesn't mean that what we did isn't going to be able to live alongside and inside that show, and if I say any more, I'm going to start saying specific things, so I'm going to be quiet."

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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