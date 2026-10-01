Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley: Maria Sten-Starring "Reacher" Spinoff Set for Season 2

On Thursday, Prime Video announced it has officially renewed the Maria Sten-starring "Reacher spinoff Neagley for a second season.

Article Summary Prime Video has renewed Neagley for Season 2, keeping the Reacher universe expanding with Maria Sten in the lead.

Amazon MGM Studios says audiences embraced Frances Neagley, praising Maria Sten’s layered performance.

Neagley follows Reacher ally Frances Neagley as she hunts the truth behind a friend’s suspicious death.

Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton continue steering Neagley, with Prime Video eager to explore what comes next.

Prime Video plans on being in the "Reacher" universe a little while longer. Shortly after the news hit last month that the Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher would be back for a sixth season (with Season 5 still in production), Prime Video announced that the Maria Sten-starring spinoff Neagley will be returning for a second season. "Audiences around the world have embraced Frances Neagley as a force all her own," shared Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "Maria Sten delivers a commanding, layered performance that drives every episode, and Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton have built a world that is both thrilling and compelling. We are excited to continue this story and explore what's next for Neagley with our partners at Paramount Television Studios."

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil. The ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Based on the character from bestselling author Lee Child's novels, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

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