Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley: Prime Video Offers First-Look Images From "Reacher" Spinoff

Debuting on September 16th, Prime Video released a set of first-look images from the Maria Sten-starring Reacher spinoff series, Neagley.

Article Summary Prime Video sets Neagley premiere for September 16, dropping all eight episodes the same day Reacher Season 4 ends.

Maria Sten’s Reacher spinoff moved from rumor to reality after Season 2, with the official greenlight arriving in October.

Sten says Neagley will dig deeper into the fan-favorite’s personal struggles and professional life in Chicago.

Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton created Neagley, expanding the Reacher universe for Prime Video viewers.

Earlier today, Prime Video dropped the news that Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 4 would debut on August 12th, wrapping up its run on September 16th with a season finale – but that's not all! We also learned that on the same day as the season finale, the streaming service will also release all eight episodes of the Maria Sten-starring spinoff series, Neagley. Now, we're getting a look at a set of official images from the upcoming series – including a look at Reacher (Ritchson) checking in:

Neagley: Maria Sten Talks "Reacher" Spinoff Series

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained during an interview with Collider from February 2025. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

As for what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil. The ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Based on the character from bestselling author Lee Child's novels, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

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