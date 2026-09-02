Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley Star Maria Sten Talks "Reacher" Spinoff in New BTS Featurette

Neagley star Maria Sten, her co-stars, and the creative team take viewers inside the upcoming "Reacher" spinoff in this new featurette.

In two weeks, we've got two big "Reacher-verse" events going down. We're looking at the Season 4 finale of Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher hitting Prime Video screens on Wednesday, September 16th. On that same day, the eight-episode Maria Sten-starring Neagley will make its debut. Before the big day hits, Sten, her co-stars, and the creative team are taking viewers inside the upcoming spinoff to explain what makes the series different from Reacher and more.

Joined by showrunners Nick Woottoon and Nick Santora, here are some highlights of what Sten shared with Entertainment Weekly during a profile interview that went live heading into San Diego Comic-Con weekend:

Sten on The Driving Theme of "Neagley" Season 1: "I think you can look at it two ways. What is true for Neagley – which is also true for Reacher – is that we stand up to the big guy if the small guy gets stepped on. Neagley is the one who's gonna stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves, and that is certainly true in this show as well. The other aspect is that a huge part of the show is about trauma. I think as Neagley is investigating the mystery behind what happened to her friend, she's also discovering what really happened to her in her past. And I think that there's a through line of reckoning with one's past that really runs through the entire show for all the characters."

Sten on What She's Excited for Fans to Learn About Her Character: "When I first signed on to Reacher, I read all the books that she was in and I sort of came up with my own backstory. Of course, Neagley carries this huge mystery around about where her trauma comes from and I had to make sense of that going into playing the character. And that has evolved since Neagley became a TV show. I just love what the Nicks did in really exploring that because, of course, that's the secret that everybody's wondering about. So that's the thing we kind of wanna investigate as she's also investigating what happened to her friend.

So to dive deeper into her background and learn how she relates to other people — or fails to relate to other people, because we only see her really relating to Reacher in Reacher and so this is really diving into Neagley's world and seeing how she operates on her own, and also how she struggles with that. That for me was exciting to figure out, what does Neagley feel like and look like when she is in her own world, not just coming to, you know, save Reacher's ass? [Laughs]"

Sten "Really Excited" About Neagley's Relationship With…: "The one [relationship] that I'm really excited about is her relationship with Detective Hudson Riley [Holt]. I think she very much sees him as an obstacle in the beginning, or really a tool with the means to an end. And, of course, she learns that maybe you have to look at people in a different way. I think through her relationship with Hudson, she may learn something about herself and learn something about what it means to relate to other people."

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil. The ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Based on the character from bestselling author Lee Child's novels, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

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