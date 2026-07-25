Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley Teaser Trailer: Prime Video Drops Action-Packed Preview

Check out the action-packed teaser trailer for Prime Video's Maria Sten-starring Neagley, with the "Reacher" spinoff set for September 16th.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Neagley teaser trailer delivers hard-hitting action and a distinct Reacher-spinoff identity ahead of September 16.

Maria Sten says Neagley centers on protecting the vulnerable while confronting trauma and the secrets of her past.

Neagley Season 1 pairs its central mystery with a deeper look at how Frances Neagley connects with others on her own.

Sten spotlights Neagley’s dynamic with Detective Hudson Riley as a key relationship that could change her perspective.

With the "Reacher" spinoff series set to make its debut on September 16th – the same day that Reacher Season 4 wraps – we were interested to see what Prime Video's Maria Sten-starring Neagley would have to offer on Saturday during its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel. So, what did we learn? That Neagley is going to kick some serious ass in ways that are "Reacher-esque" while distinguishing itself as a series in its own right. Don't believe us? Check out the teaser trailer that was released – with the series arriving on September 16th:

Joined by showrunners Nick Woottoon and Nick Santora, here are some of the highlights that Sten shared with Entertainment Weekly during a profile interview that went live heading into the weekend:

Sten on The Driving Theme of "Neagley" Season 1: "I think you can look at it two ways. What is true for Neagley – which is also true for Reacher – is that we stand up to the big guy if the small guy gets stepped on. Neagley is the one who's gonna stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves, and that is certainly true in this show as well. The other aspect is that a huge part of the show is about trauma. I think as Neagley is investigating the mystery behind what happened to her friend, she's also discovering what really happened to her in her past. And I think that there's a through line of reckoning with one's past that really runs through the entire show for all the characters."

Sten on What She's Excited for Fans to Learn About Her Character: "When I first signed on to Reacher, I read all the books that she was in and I sort of came up with my own backstory. Of course, Neagley carries this huge mystery around about where her trauma comes from and I had to make sense of that going into playing the character. And that has evolved since Neagley became a TV show. I just love what the Nicks did in really exploring that because, of course, that's the secret that everybody's wondering about. So that's the thing we kind of wanna investigate as she's also investigating what happened to her friend.

So to dive deeper into her background and learn how she relates to other people — or fails to relate to other people, because we only see her really relating to Reacher in Reacher and so this is really diving into Neagley's world and seeing how she operates on her own, and also how she struggles with that. That for me was exciting to figure out, what does Neagley feel like and look like when she is in her own world, not just coming to, you know, save Reacher's ass? [Laughs]"

Sten "Really Excited" About Neagley's Relationship With…: "The one [relationship] that I'm really excited about is her relationship with Detective Hudson Riley [Holt]. I think she very much sees him as an obstacle in the beginning, or really a tool with the means to an end. And, of course, she learns that maybe you have to look at people in a different way. I think through her relationship with Hudson, she may learn something about herself and learn something about what it means to relate to other people."

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and a former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil. The ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Based on the character from bestselling author Lee Child's novels, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

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