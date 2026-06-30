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Netflix Enlists AI Gene Wilder for Willy Wonka Competition Series

Netflix released an official teaser for Wonka's The Golden Ticket, but it's AI Gene Wilder's voice in it that's getting a lot of attention.

Article Summary Netflix dropped the first teaser for Wonka's The Golden Ticket, a reality competition set inside Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

The biggest Wonka talking point is an AI Gene Wilder narration, created with estate approval and reportedly by ElevenLabs.

Wonka's The Golden Ticket follows 12 contestants and their partners competing in factory challenges for a life-changing prize.

Gene Wilder's wife praised the Wonka project for honoring his iconic performance while introducing its magic to new fans.

It's not like the concept behind Netflix's Wonka's The Golden Ticket wasn't already enough to grab a lot of attention. The reality competition series gives 12 contestants and their partners stepping through the gates of Wonka's Chocolate Factory to tackle a series of challenges in pursuit of a "life-changing prize." But we have a feeling the Netflix series is going to get a lot of attention from the official teaser released earlier today, which features an AI Gene Wilder narrating the overview. Best known for his portrayal of the title character in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wilder's voice was used with the approval of Gene Wilder's estate and reportedly developed by ElevenLabs. In addition, original Oompa Loompa Rusty Goffe will also reprise his role from the 1971 film for the reality competition series. You can check out the official teaser above, followed by a statement from Karen B. Wilder, Gene Wilder's wife, regarding Wilder's voice being used.

"More than five decades after Gene brought Willy Wonka to life, people of all ages and backgrounds around the world continue to find joy, laughter, and inspiration in his performance," said Karen B. Wilder, Gene Wilder's wife, shared on behalf of the Gene Wilder Estate. "Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder, and heart into people's lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket' celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades."

Following the release of Matilda the Musical, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and The Twits, Wonka's The Golden Ticket is the latest Roald Dahl project from Netflix. The Roald Dahl Story Company joined forces with Netflix in 2021 to bring stories from the author's treasured universe to fans around the world. Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, an animated feature with the voices of Kit Connor and Taika Waititi, is also being whipped up for a 2027 release.

Netflix's reality competition series Wonka's The Golden Ticket is executive-produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, Alison Holloway, and Emer Harkin.

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