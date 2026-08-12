Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Lincoln Lawyer

Netflix Eyeing The Lincoln Lawyer Spinoff with Cobie Smulders: Report

Report: Netflix is eyeing a spinoff of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer, focusing on Cobie Smulders' Artemisia "Emi" Finch.

Article Summary Netflix is reportedly eyeing a The Lincoln Lawyer spinoff centered on Cobie Smulders’ Artemisia “Emi” Finch.

The Lincoln Lawyer EPs Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez, and Matthew J. Lieberman are writing the script.

A+E Studios is producing, with the spinoff’s future hinging on the script, deals, and a possible tax credit.

The move would extend The Lincoln Lawyer franchise after Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Netflix series ends with Season 5.

Even though Netflix's upcoming fifth season of the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer will be its last, reports are that a spinoff is on the way – one that will keep things in the family in a number of ways. It seems the streaming service is interested in a series spotlighting Cobie Smulders' Artemisia "Emi" Finch, the half-sister of Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo). Ted Humphrey, Dailyn Rodriguez, and Matthew J. Lieberman, executive producers on The Lincoln Lawyer, are reporting writing the script, with A+E Studios producing. A final decision on a series green light is dependent on the script and being able to lock down certain deals and agreements (like a possible California tax credit if the series films in Los Angeles).

Joining Garcia-Rulfo for the final run are Cobie Smulders as Mickey's sister, Emi Finch, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado will all return as recurring guest stars. Here's a rundown of the recurring guest stars on tap for the fifth and final season:

Chris Diamantopoulos (The Sticky, Silicon Valley, The Boys in the Boat) as Frank Silver

(The Sticky, Silicon Valley, The Boys in the Boat) as Frank Silver Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Psych) as Richard Finch

(L.A. Law, Psych) as Richard Finch Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol, Orange Is the New Black) as Natalia

(Doom Patrol, Orange Is the New Black) as Natalia Iker Garcia (The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner

(The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal, She Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Allison Finch

(Twisted Metal, She Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Allison Finch Richard Cabral (Mayans) as Benny Perez

(Mayans) as Benny Perez Steve Howey (Shameless) as Brian Cunningham

(Shameless) as Brian Cunningham Teresa Maria (Narcos Mexico, Mo) as Tina Perez

(Narcos Mexico, Mo) as Tina Perez Amy Aquino (Bosch) as Judge Olivia Alcott

(Bosch) as Judge Olivia Alcott Angela Trimbur (Search Party, Good Place, Final Girls, and Crooks, premiering at Tribeca) as Felicia

(Search Party, Good Place, Final Girls, and Crooks, premiering at Tribeca) as Felicia Elpidia Carillo (Blue Beetle, Euphoria, Predator, Mi Familia) as Muriel Perez

(Blue Beetle, Euphoria, Predator, Mi Familia) as Muriel Perez Nate Corddry (The Testaments) as Jimmy Finch

(The Testaments) as Jimmy Finch Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) as Brooke Miller

(Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) as Brooke Miller Keir O'Donnell (High Desert, Wedding Crashers, The Dry) as DDA Lucas Peralta

In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5, Mickey Haller's world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become.

Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Newton), Izzy (Raycole), and Cisco (Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!