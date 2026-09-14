Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sega, sonic, sonic the hedgehog

Netflix, SEGA Developing New Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series

Netflix and SEGA announced a new multi-title deal that includes a new animated "Sonic the Hedgehog" from Carlos Stevens and Toru Nakahara.

On Monday, Netflix and SEGA announced a new multi-title deal that includes films and television series – and some good news for fans of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise. Carlos Stevens and Toru Nakahara are currently developing a new animated series for an upper preschool audience. According to the overview that was released, we're looking at "a high-voltage, comedic, yet emotionally grounded series built for kids who want to feel a little edge, a little attitude, and a lot of 'that's my crew' wish fulfillment. In addition to "Sonic the Hedgehog" news, Netflix and SEGA announced feature film adaptations of Crazy Taxi and Stranger Than Heaven during the big rollout earlier today.

"We've watched Netflix take on stories across every kind of format and treat each one with real craft, and seeing that same dedication applied to 'Sonic,' 'Crazy Taxi,' and 'Stranger Than Heaven' is something we at SEGA are incredibly proud to be a part of," shared Shuji Utsumi, president and COO of SEGA. "The fandoms of these games deserve storytelling that honors what makes each title special, and we know Netflix shares that commitment. This is just the start of what these titles can become." Toru Nakahara, head producer at SEGA, noted, "Expect something cute yet cool for 'Sonic,' hilariously crazy for 'Crazy Taxi,' and a badass action drama for 'Stranger Than Heaven,' because we've got some amazing creative ideas lined up and we are just getting started. The whole team is absolutely thrilled!" Brandon Riegg, VP of nonfiction and transmedia at Netflix, added, "Great games already have what every adaptation is chasing – characters people love, worlds they know by heart, and fandoms that show up. With 'Crazy Taxi,' 'Sonic,' and 'Stranger Than Heaven,' we get to work across three completely different eras of SEGA's catalog, celebrating everything fans love, while introducing them to new audiences."

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