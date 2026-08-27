Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: roald dahl

Netflix Set to Adapt Roald Dahl Adult Stories: Coughlan, Scott & More

Netflix has started production on a series adapting Roald Dahl's adult short stories, with Imelda Staunton, Nicola Coughlan, and more.

Article Summary Netflix has started production on a six-episode Roald Dahl series built from his dark and twisted adult short stories.

Writer Danny Brocklehurst connects Dahl’s adult tales into one story about a stranded couple in a strange seaside town.

The new Netflix drama is filming in Manchester, with Runyararo Mapfumo and Ben Gregor directing the series.

Produced by Orchid Pictures for Netflix, the Roald Dahl adaptation is expected to premiere sometime in 2027.

Any fan of Roald Dahl's work knows that many of his pieces can be a bit on the adult side, even his children's stories. But many pale in comparison to the collection of short adult stories he wrote over the years. Many of these stories you've probably never heard of, as they often get overlooked for a BFG, a Chocolate Factory, and a Giant Peach. Some of them have been considered amazing works; others, not so much. There are 51 of these tales available for people to read if they wish to see a different side of the author. Now all of those stories are being blended together for a new Netflix series, which has yet to be given an official name (at least publicly), but filming has already started in Manchester, England.

The series comes from writer Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Run Away), who has taken many of these stories and woven them into a cohesive six-episode series about a young couple marooned in an unknown location, forced to deal with a number of odd individuals. The cast includes Naomi Scott, Josh Finan, Imelda Staunton, and Nicola Coughlan, to name a few, with directors Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education, KAOS) and Ben Gregor (The Magic Faraway Tree, Brassic) at the helm. We have more details from Netflix below, as the series is likely to debut sometime in 2027.

From Roald Dahl's Mind To Netflix's Schedule

Brocklehurst weaves a deliciously twisted tale made up of Roald Dahl's iconic short stories for adult audiences. A young couple, marooned in a faded seaside town, must face con men, adulterers, murderous mothers, and snake charmers as they attempt to escape before their own fate is sealed. The series is produced by Orchid Pictures, with Suzanne Mackie (The Boys from Brazil, The Crown) and Gabriel Silver (Chernobyl, Gangs of London) serving as executive producers. Brocklehurst (Brassic, Fool Me Once) also executive produces, with Sarah Lewis (The Long Shadow, The Forsytes) as series producer.

The Ensemble Cast

Naomi Scott ( Smile 2 , Aladdin )

( , ) Josh Finan ( Say Nothing , Waiting for the Out )

( , ) Imelda Staunton ( Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix , The Crown )

( , ) Nicola Coughlan ( Bridgerton , The Magic Faraway Tree )

( , ) Toby Jones ( Mr Bates vs The Post Office , MobLand )

( , ) Carmen Ejogo ( Selma , It Comes at Night )

( , ) Dominic West ( The Wire , The Crown )

( , ) Christine Tremarco ( Adolescence , The Responder )

( , ) Michael Socha ( The Cage , Showtrial )

( , ) Clarke Peters (The Boroughs, The Wire)

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