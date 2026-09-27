Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sesame street

Netflix Sticking Around Sesame Street, Announces More Seasons, Movie

Netflix is set to spend more time on Sesame Street, with the streamer and Sesame Workshop announcing additional seasons and a movie.

Article Summary Netflix expands its Sesame Street deal through Season 62, keeping new episodes on the streamer into 2030.

Sesame Street Season 57 Volume 4 arrives November 23, with Volumes 5 and 6 set to debut in 2027.

Netflix, Rideback, and Sesame Workshop are developing a new Sesame Street movie exclusively for Netflix.

The expanded Sesame Street partnership boosts access for families seeking trusted early education at home.

Netflix is apparently very happy with how things are going with Sesame Street on its platform, as it announced a new project to expand its partnership. First off, the deal between them and the show will extend through Season 62, keeping the show and all of its new episodes coming out through at least the Summer of 2030. Season 57 Volume 4 will arrive on November 23, with Volumes 5 and 6 to be added in 2027. While we're sure more fans and parents would like to see PBS receive more attention and support after the current administration (with legal battles still ongoing), the fact that the show can be seen on more platforms is welcome news for those who have relied on it to support early education at home.

Sesame Street Expands With a New Avenue on Netflix

Second, the company announced that it is working with Rideback and Sesame Workshop to produce a proper Sesame Street film exclusive to the streaming platform. No details have been released yet on the plot or whether familiar Muppets will be part of the cast, but if it's like previous specials made over the decades, it'll probably feature everyone in some capacity, with special guest stars. It's pretty clear the company wants to keep working with the show to help add children's programming to its roster, among other offerings they've announced this week. Hopefully bringing more sunny days to the neighborhood.

"We're curating a slate of favorite-worthy series, films, and games to serve kids at every age and stage of their development. Whether that's spending more time with Gabby and her adorable sister Doozie, meeting the crew of Puppy Pirates for the first time, or growing up alongside more Sesame Street, we're building a place parents can feel good about," said Heather Tilert, Vice President, Animation Series, Kids + Preschool. "A place filled with great stories, beloved characters, and enriching games kids will want to come back to again and again."

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