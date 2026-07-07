Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Netflix Woes, The Vampire Lestat & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: High Potential, Creature Commandos, X-Men '97, The Vampire Lestat, President Curtis, Netflix, and more!

Article Summary Netflix takes center stage as binge-dropping gets called out, alongside major TV news and streaming industry updates.

X-Men '97 creators talk a 5-season plan that could stretch to 10, signaling big ambitions for Marvel Animation.

The Vampire Lestat, High Potential, and Creature Commandos deliver fresh updates, previews, and behind-the-scenes buzz.

From Big Brother and Ted Lasso to Sky's ITV deal and President Curtis, the TV landscape gets a packed daily rundown.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Big Brother, High Potential, Creature Commandos, Dark Side of the Ring, The Season, Sheamus/WWE, Ted Lasso, X-Men '97, The Vampire Lestat, President Curtis, The Umbrella Academy, Netflix, Sky/ITV, The Pitt, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 7th, 2026:

Big Brother Season 28 YouTube Livestream Will "Broveal" Houseguests

High Potential Star Checks In with Showrunners, Season 3 Writers' Room

Creature Commandos S02 Set at 10 Episodes; G.I. Robot: "Massive Story"

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7: Jeff Jarrett on Owen Hart's Death

The Season: Chris Pang on "Send Help" Connection, His Co-Stars & More

Sheamus Stabs WWE in the Back After All They've Done for Him

Ted Lasso Has Message for U.S. Soccer Team Ahead of World Cup Match

X-Men '97 EPs Eyeing 5 Seasons, But Could See It Running 10 Seasons

The Vampire Lestat S03E06 "Montreal": Interview with the Vampires

President Curtis EPs Talk Spinoff, Confirm Rick and Morty Appearance

The Umbrella Academy Star Gallagher Pitches Animated Series Return

It's Time for Netflix to Accept That Binge-Dropping Shows Kinda Sucks

Sky Announces £1.6 Billion Agreement to Acquire ITV

The Pitt Star Noah Wyle on "ER" Commitments Costing Him Big Film Roles

House of the Dragon, The Vampire Lestat & Sliders: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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