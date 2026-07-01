Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: neuromancer

Neuromancer: Apple TV Releases New Teaser for William Gibson Adapt

In honor of the anniversary of William Gibson's multi-award-winning science fiction novel, Apple TV released a new teaser for Neuromancer.

Article Summary Apple TV has released a new Neuromancer teaser, timed to the 42nd anniversary of William Gibson’s landmark sci-fi novel.

The latest Neuromancer preview hints bigger updates may be coming soon for Apple TV’s long-awaited adaptation.

Last summer’s in-production teaser introduced the iconic Chatsubo bar, signaling a faithful nod to Gibson’s cyberpunk world.

Neuromancer is a 10-episode Apple TV series from Graham Roland and JD Dillard, with production already underway.

In honor of the anniversary of famed author William Gibson's multi-award-winning science fiction novel Neuromancer, Apple TV announced last summer that production was underway on its adaptation. Along with the news came an in-production teaser for the ten-episode series, previewing a location that readers would more than recognize: The Chatsubo or "Chat" (though it appears listed here as "Bar Chatsubo"). Well, it's a year later, and we've got a new teaser hinting that we might be getting a lot more about the series sooner rather than later.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for Apple TV's series adaptation of Gibson's Neuromancer, released earlier today:

Starring BAFTA Award-nominee Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), the streaming series follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. As we've reported over the past few months, Turner and Middleton will be joined by co-stars Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Cleménce Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird, Dane DeHaan, André De Shields, Max Irons, and Marc Menchaca.

Apple TV+'s Neuromancer will be created for television by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) and JD Dillard (Devotion, The Outsider, Sleight). A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, the series will also be produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode. The streaming series adaptation will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

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