Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: neuromancer

Neuromancer Teaser: Apple TV Previews William Gibson Series Adapt

Debuting on January 22, 2027, here's a teaser for Apple TV's Callum Turner-starring adaptation of author William Gibson's Neuromancer.

Article Summary Apple TV dropped the first Neuromancer teaser at San Diego Comic-Con, giving William Gibson fans an early look.

Callum Turner leads Apple TV's Neuromancer adaptation, with the 10-episode sci-fi series debuting January 22, 2027.

Neuromancer premieres with two episodes on January 22, followed by new Friday releases through March 19, 2027.

Apple TV's Neuromancer comes from Graham Roland and JD Dillard, with Dillard directing the pilot episode.

We got some clues earlier this month that Apple TV might be rolling out some looks at its Callum Turner-starring adaptation of famed author William Gibson's multi-award-winning science fiction novel Neuromancer. During the streamer's San Diego Comic-Con panel, Turner made a surprise virtual appearance to unveil the first teaser – and we have that waiting for you below. The 10-episode series stars Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard, and Clémence Poésy, and premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, January 22nd, 2027, with two episodes (followed by one new episode every Friday through March 19th).

Here's a look at the official teaser for Apple TV's series adaptation of Gibson's Neuromancer, released during Apple TV's SDCC presentation earlier today:

Starring BAFTA Award-nominee Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), the streaming series follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. As we've reported over the past few months, Turner and Middleton will be joined by co-stars Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Cleménce Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird, Dane DeHaan, André De Shields, Max Irons, and Marc Menchaca.

Apple TV+'s Neuromancer will be created for television by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Dark Winds) and JD Dillard (Devotion, The Outsider, Sleight). A co-production between Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, the series will also be produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard set to direct the pilot episode. The streaming series adaptation will be executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

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