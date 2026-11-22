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New Buffy The Vampire Slayer Novel: What If Buffy Became a Vampire?

Set for next summer, the upcoming new Buffy the Vampire Slayer novel from author Taylor Hartley asks: What if Buffy Summers became a vampire?

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer returns in Buffy the Vampire, a new Taylor Hartley novel releasing July 20, 2027.

The big twist: Buffy Summers becomes a vampire, turning the Slayer into the very monster she is meant to hunt.

A crack in the Hellmouth forces a dangerous spell, swapping Buffy and Angel’s essence to save Sunnydale.

With Buffy’s soul slipping and Spike and Drusilla back, the novel asks what being a hero really means.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans have a new story to look forward to: author Taylor Hartley's novel will be released next summer. This one has a twist, though, as it has Buffy becoming what she hunts: a vampire. Buffy the Vampire is the title of the book, with a release date set for July 20, 2027. The novel is inspired by the hit TV show that ran from 1997 until 2003, with Buffy Summers being played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, but you already knew that. I am not one to know these things, but were there novels set in this universe before? It feels like there has to have been.

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Here is the synopsis of the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer novel: Seventeen-year-old Buffy Summers is tired. While her bestie Willow worries about school and becoming a stronger witch, and frenemy Cordelia worries about—well, not much, apart from maintaining her status as Sunnydale's It Girl- Buffy stresses over protecting the world from darkness as the Slayer and her vampire boyfriend, Angel, turn evil again. Is one night of dancing her cares away too much to ask? Unfortunately, yes. Because on her night out, a mysterious crack forms in the Hellmouth, breaking the tenuous connection between the mortal and demon worlds. Luckily, Willow finds a solution: the "blood of a child from three worlds." Translation? Buffy must become a vampire—making her the first to have embodied demon, slayer, and human. And so, Buffy temporarily switches her essence and Angel's to close the gap. But the spell isn't as easy to reverse. As Buffy's soul starts to slip, Sunnydale gets hit with a series of maulings from a new set of monsters while Big Bads of old, like terrifyingly brooding vamp couple Spike and Drusilla, return for the fun, making the Chosen One start to wonder—what exactly does it mean to be a hero? And does she want to be one anyway?

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