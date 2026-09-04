Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

New CIA S02E01: "The Deep" & FBI S09E01: "Rendition" Images Released

Check out the updated image galleries and overviews for CBS's upcoming crossover: CIA S02E01: "The Deep" and FBI S09E01: "Rendition."

Article Summary CBS sets up a major CIA and FBI crossover on October 5, linking CIA Season 2 and FBI Season 9 premieres.

CIA Season 2 premiere "The Deep" follows a cartel fixer case that spirals after a DEA agent is found dead in N.Y.C.

John Boyd’s Stuart Scola crosses into CIA as Bill returns to work and uncovers a shocking discovery after his father’s death.

FBI Season 9 premiere "Rendition" ties into the event as a murder probe exposes a top-secret government-backed project.

With a month to go until "CBS Premiere Week" kicks in, the network has been rolling out a whole lot of previews for the more than a dozen shows set to return or premiere in October. That includes some very cool looks at the second-season premiere of the Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA and the ninth-season premiere of the Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI. On October 5th, the two shows will be crossing over in a big way: John Boyd's Stuart Scola will appear in CIA S02E01: "The Deep," while Necar Zadegan's Nikki Reynard is set for FBI S09E01: "Rendition." We've included the full image galleries for both episodes in our preview below, which also includes overviews for both chapters:

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" & FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition"

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" – When a known cartel fixer arrives in N.Y.C., the team tracks him down and discovers the body of a DEA agent. After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father, and the team enlists the help of FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd). Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition" – After a young traveler is found shot dead in a state park, the team discovers she was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government-sponsored project. Meanwhile, Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner, Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), and OA adjusts to a new role. Written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Alex Chapple.

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