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New Girl Creator Liz Meriwether Dumps Cold Water on Reunion Rumors

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether is squashing reunion rumors stemming from Max Greenfield claiming there are "amazing" scripts ready to go.

Article Summary New Girl creator Liz Meriwether shuts down reunion rumors after Max Greenfield said “amazing” scripts already exist.

Meriwether jokes it’s “amazing” Greenfield said that, then confirms there are no New Girl reunion scripts written.

Asked if a New Girl revival could still happen, Meriwether says the cast’s online back-and-forth may be the reunion.

Greenfield sparked the New Girl buzz on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle while Meriwether promoted Furious and her biopic.

Sometimes, things have a way of willing themselves into existence, but in the case of New Girl creator Liz Meriwether, it's news to her after star Max Greenfield, who played Schmidt on the FOX sitcom, made an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle about a reunion show, telling the hosts, "As far as I know, it's happening. I've seen scripts; they're amazing." Variety caught up with Meriwether, who's adapting Britney Spears's memoir The Woman in Me in a biopic and promoting her current Hulu series Furious, to set the record straight.

New Girl Creator Liz Meriwether on Dashing Reunion Rumors

"Max Greenfield claims there are amazing scripts that I've written," Meriwether said. After being pressed on the subject, she clarified, "It's amazing that he said it." After being asked if she's not denying the scripts are there, "I don't even have the scripts written for things I need to have the scripts written. There are no scripts." When asked if she thinks it will ever happen, "I honestly have been enjoying this thing, whatever this back and forth between the cast and me. I think this is the show, and I think maybe in the world of the Internet, maybe the show is just this [waves her arms around], you know, these little videos. Maybe that's the reunion."

New Girl starred Zoey Deschanel (who also sang the theme) as Jessica Day, a bubbly and quirky teacher who comes home from vacation to find her boyfriend with another woman, leaves him to look elsewhere to live, and moves into a loft with three men her own age. Greenfield's Schmidt is one of the roommates, alongside Jake Johnson's Nick and Lamorne Morris's Winston, as the foursome tries to navigate their interpersonal relationships over seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. The series, which also starred Hannah Simone and Damon Wayans Jr., is available to stream on Hulu.

Liz Meriwether says there are no current plans for a "New Girl" reunion.https://t.co/cgtaYbiDvg pic.twitter.com/AF2is2LTO7 — Variety (@Variety) August 29, 2026

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