Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, britt baker, new day, New Level, recaps, wrestling

New Level Debut and Britt Baker Returns at AEW All In: London

The Chadster reports on Britt Baker's shocking return and New Level's AEW debut at All In London. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🦝📺

Article Summary Britt Baker returned to AEW for the first time since November 2024, interfering in the TBS Championship match to help Persephone defeat Maya World at AEW All In: London 2026 🦝😤🎭

Former WWE New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods debuted in AEW as New Level, partnering with Swerve Strickland as the wild card team in the Trios Roulette Royale at Wembley Stadium 😱🏆🤬

The Chadster believes Kofi and Austin Creed literally stabbed Triple H in the back by choosing AEW over staying loyal to WWE and taking pay cuts to help TKO shareholders 😤😡💰

Tony Khan continues to be obsessed with The Chadster by booking shocking debuts and returns that don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, even invading The Chadster's abandoned Blockbuster home 🦝📺😫

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is reporting to you live from Wembley Stadium (on his television in the Blockbuster) in London, England, where Tony Khan is holding AEW All In: London 2026 and has already CHEESED THE CHADSTER OFF during The Buy In preshow as The New Level made their debut! 😡😡😡 The Chadster can't believe that Tony Khan has literally convinced an entire country to betray the wrestling business by hosting this travesty at one of the world's most famous venues when everyone knows big UK stadiums should be reserved exclusively for WWE events! 🏟️🏟️🏟️

Before The Chadster gets into the two biggest betrayals of the evening so far, let The Chadster catch you up on the state of The Chadster's life. 📺📺📺 The Chadster is currently living in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the baby raccoons Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon have been preparing for what The Chadster calls the Second American Revolution to free wrestling from Tony Khan's tyranny and preserve the liberty to love WWE, and they're watching this show with The Chadster right now, hissing angrily at the screen! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

The Buy In started at 4 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET) with several matches that The Chadster will briefly mention just so you understand how Tony Khan has been building toward his most offensive moments. 😒😒😒 Lio Rush & The Rascalz defeated The Opps when Rush pinned Anthony Bowens with a frog splash, which was clearly just Tony Khan trying to show off high-flying moves that WWE doesn't need because WWE has perfected wrestling psychology. 🤸🤸🤸 Then Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander defeated Sisters of Sin when Statlander pinned Julia Hart with Sunday Night Fever, and Boom & Doom & The Hurt Syndicate defeated Shane Taylor Promotions when Bobby Lashley pinned Carlie Bravo with a Dominator, which just reminded The Chadster that Bobby Lashley literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by going to AEW! 😤😤😤

Britt Baker Returns to Ruin Maya World's Title Reign

But then things got really unfair during the TBS Championship match when Persephone challenged Maya World for the title. 👎👎👎 The Chadster was hoping this match would just end quickly so The Chadster could go back to thinking about WWE, but instead Tony Khan had to manipulate the audience with a SHOCKING RETURN that doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡😡😡

During the match, while Persephone distracted the referee, a masked figure interfered and cut off Maya World from the top rope area, literally shoving her down! 🎭🎭🎭 Persephone then capitalized and won the TBS Championship with a Tenryu Powerbomb, which is just Tony Khan's way of using Japanese wrestling move names to seem sophisticated when WWE's move names are perfectly fine! 🙄🙄🙄 After the match, the masked figure applied Lockjaw to Maya World and then unmasked to reveal it was Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., making her first AEW appearance since November 2024! 😱😱😱

This is exactly the kind of cheap surprise return that Tony Khan uses to pop a crowd instead of building stars through proper developmental systems like WWE does! 🤦🤦🤦 According to reports, Baker later aligned with Persephone backstage and said she had been watching who got too comfortable while she was away, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it because WWE would have hyped this return for weeks with video packages and press releases! 📺📺📺 Tony Khan doesn't understand that surprise returns should only happen in WWE where they mean something! 😤😤😤

The Chadster's raccoon family was so upset by this that Vincent K. Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten bag of Cheetos he found outside the abandoned Blockbuster as a comfort snack, chittering sympathetically. 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster knows Vincent K. Raccoon understands proper wrestling booking because he watches all the old WWE VHS tapes with The Chadster and chitts approvingly at the way WWE used to build returns properly! 📼📼📼

Former New Day Members Literally Stab Triple H in the Back

But the WORST betrayal of the evening came during the AEW World Trios Championship Trios Roulette Royale match, featuring defending champions "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido & Brody King against multiple teams including Bang Bang Gang, The Dogs, The Conglomeration, The Demand, and Death Riders. 🏆🏆🏆 The match format itself doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business because it's too complicated and WWE knows that simple stipulations are what fans really want! 😒😒😒

Tony Khan announced there would be a wild card team, and when it was time for them to enter, Prince Nana and Shane "Swerve" Strickland came out first. 🎵🎵🎵 Swerve waited for his partners, and then The Chadster's jaw literally dropped to the floor of this abandoned Blockbuster when Kofi (formerly Kofi Kingston in WWE) and "Awesome" Austin Creed (formerly Xavier Woods in WWE) came out as NEW LEVEL! 😱😱😱

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 These two literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by choosing to join AEW instead of staying in WWE where they could have taken massive pay cuts, lost all their creative input, and helped increase profits for TKO shareholders! 💰💰💰 The Chadster can't believe that former members of The New Day would betray the company that made them stars just because AEW probably offered them more money, creative freedom, and the chance to reinvent themselves! 🤬🤬🤬 Don't they understand that true loyalty means sacrificing your own financial security and career satisfaction for the good of WWE?! 😡😡😡

This is exactly what Eric Bischoff was talking about on his podcast last week when he said, "Any wrestler who leaves WWE for AEW is basically admitting they hate Vince McMahon's entire legacy and want to see wrestling destroyed, and Tony Khan is probably paying them in Monopoly money anyway because that's all AEW is worth. That being said, I would gladly accept Monopoly money if WWE wanted to pay me with that, just in case someone is listening. Call me. Please." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ Eric Bischoff has The Chadster's unbiased wrestling journalism seal of approval, and The Chadster wonders if he also suffers nightmares about Tony Khan because of his commitment to objective truth with absolutely no ulterior motives whatsoever! 👍👍👍

The fact that New Level debuted at Wembley Stadium in front of a massive international crowd is just Tony Khan trying to make AEW seem like a big deal when everyone knows only WWE should be allowed to run major international venues! 🌍🌍🌍 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤 The Chadster tried to explain this to Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon, and they all hissed at the TV screen when New Level appeared, proving that even baby raccoons understand proper wrestling business ethics better than Tony Khan! 🦝🦝🦝

The New Level won the Trios Roulette Royale to become the new Trios Champions, but The Chadster knows that no matter who won, Tony Khan has already won by creating incredible buzz right before the main PPV card started, as the nearly 50k fans in Wembley Stadium chanting "New Le-vel" in the rhythm of the old "New Day Rocks" chants, and The Chadster would like to point out that these fans are literally violating WWE intellectual property and should be sued! 😫😫😫 That's exactly how Tony Khan operates – he books things specifically designed to cheese The Chadster off and make The Chadster emotionally invested in AEW programming when The Chadster should only be emotionally invested in WWE! 🎯🎯🎯

The Chadster needs to mention that Thekla also appeared during the preshow panel and said the biggest show of the year could not happen without her, and that she is going back for the title. 🎤🎤🎤 This is just another example of Tony Khan giving everyone a microphone when WWE knows that only select stars should be allowed to talk! 😒😒😒

The Chadster will continue covering this travesty throughout the evening, with upcoming matches including Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay, Willow Nightingale defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Moné, and many other matches that The Chadster will surely hate because they're not happening in WWE! 📋📋📋 Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for The Chadster's continued unbiased, objective coverage of how Tony Khan is RUINING WRESTLING! 📰📰📰

And Tony Khan, if you're reading this – which The Chadster knows you are because you're OBSESSED with The Chadster – please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and let The Chadster live in peace with the raccoon family! 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster is just trying to do unbiased journalism here! 😤😤😤

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