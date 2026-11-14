Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, Harley Cameron, kris statlander, recaps, Swerve Strickland, The New Level, Wrathlander, wrestling

New Level, Wrathlander Win Titles Back-to-Back at AEW Full Gear

Two championships changed hands in consecutive matches at AEW Full Gear 2026, sending The Chadster and the raccoons into a full title-transfer lockdown. 🏆🦝

Article Summary Swerve Strickland and The New Level recaptured the AEW World Trios Championship from Hangman Adam Page and Brodido. 🏆

Strickland stopped a Buckshot Lariat with a chair, hit the House Call, and Page failed to answer the count. 🪑

Wrathlander immediately won the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship when Kris Statlander pinned Alex Windsor. ⚡

Two straight title changes forced the raccoons to activate a two-key belt lockdown inside the abandoned Blockbuster. 🦝

Swerve Strickland and The New Level won the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW Full Gear 2026, and then Wrathlander immediately won the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship in the very next match. 😱🏆 Two title changes in a row! Tony Khan has created a wrestling environment where anything can happen at any time, which is the exact opposite of the soothing, shareholder-approved certainty that makes WWE the safest entertainment company in human history. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨

First, Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi recaptured the Trios titles from Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King in a Texas Death Match. 🩸🪑 Page lined up a third Buckshot Lariat late in the match, but Strickland stopped him with a chair, hit the House Call, and left Page unable to answer the Texas Death count. That was one championship ripped away in a violent match with a decisive finish, so naturally the Phoenix crowd was completely invested. The Chadster has never seen such dangerous fan satisfaction. 😩📉

Then Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron defeated The Brawling Birds, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, for the Women's World Tag Team Championship. 🏅💥 Cameron pulled Hayter out of the ring, Statlander hit Saturday Night Fever on Windsor, and Statlander scored the pin. Wrathlander left with both title belts after two championships changed hands in consecutive matches. Two straight unpredictable title changes? Tony Khan clearly does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤝😡

One title change can be written off as an unfortunate booking accident. Two consecutive title changes are a pattern of reckless endangerment. 🚫🏆 Fans might now believe every championship match matters, and then they will start watching closely instead of calmly waiting for the same champion to appear in a branded corporate partnership segment. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 📺💼

This disaster struck the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster has been forced to live with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and their three babies after Tony Khan ruined The Chadster's home, marriage, sexual potency, and beloved Mazda Miata, all because The Chadster practices unbiased journalism. 🏚️🦝 These innocent woodland creatures who opened their home to The Chadster in his time of need have been so traumatized by Tony Khan's sick idea of sports entertainment that they and The Chadster have constructed an AEW Full Gear fallout shelter to protect against Tony Khan's dangerous mental manipulation. Double Debut Condition Red has now been replaced by Back-to-Back Belt Transfer Lockdown. Vincent carries one key, Linda carries the second, and every replica championship in the store has been sealed inside a separate WWE VHS clamshell case. 🔐📼

Unfortunately, Fightful posted that a mystery person entered the venue concealed under a blanket, so the raccoons concluded that blankets can smuggle surprises through wrestling security. 🛌🚨 Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon confiscated every blanket in the Blockbuster and dragged them into the Return Slot for quarantine. This removed all the insulation from the WWE VHS shelter, leaving the family shivering while Linda hissed at the television and Vincent attempted to wrap everyone in copies of WrestleMania XV. Tony Khan has made warmth unpredictable too! 🥶🦝

Earlier in Bleeding Cool's continuing AEW Full Gear coverage, Queen Aminata retained the TBS Championship during the Tailgate Brawl, Kazuchika Okada retained the International Championship against Adam Copeland, and The Young Bucks retained the World Tag Team Championship before the Kasper Brothers attacked the Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns, then FTR revealed its alliance with the Kaspers by joining the beatdown. 📋🔥 Now the National Championship match, the AEW World and Women's World title matches, and Anarchy in the Arena still threaten this defenseless Blockbuster.

The Chadster has ordered the raccoons to keep the two-key system active and treat any belt movement as an immediate evacuation signal. 🚨🦝 But where can anyone evacuate when Tony Khan is making every match feel consequential? The shelter may have lost its blankets, but it still has WWE tapes where predictability protects the innocent. That's real wrestling, no matter what Tony Khan pays everyone to think. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the only unbiased coverage of this literal atrocity on the internet. 😤📼

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