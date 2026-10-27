Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 Set for 8-Hour Return

ABC and Dick Clark Productions' eight-hour Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 kicks off on December 31st at 8 pm ET.

Article Summary Rockin’ Eve 2027 returns to ABC on December 31 at 8 pm ET for another expanded eight-hour live New Year’s celebration.

Ryan Seacrest hosts Rockin’ Eve 2027, with Rita Ora, Druski, Julianne Hough, and Rob Gronkowski joining live.

For the first time, Rockin’ Eve 2027 will stream live on Disney+, expanding ABC’s massive New Year’s Eve event.

More Rockin’ Eve 2027 performers and broadcast details are still to come as ABC builds on last year’s huge ratings win.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) are rolling out early details on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027, which already made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that the ratings juggernaut will air live on ABC and stream live on Disney+ for the first time. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will welcome award-winning comedian and actor (and upcoming Saturday Night Live host) Druski as the Chicago co-host. Musical artist, actress, and global entertainer Rita Ora returns to co-host from New York's Times Square, and renowned multi-performer Julianne Hough and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski return to Las Vegas to lead celebrations from the "Entertainment Capital of the World." The festivities will kick off at 8 pm ET and run an eight-hour gauntlet of music and celebration, wrapping up at 4 am ET.

Last year's expanded eight-hour celebration, the longest telecast and largest artist lineup in the show's more than 50-year history, featured 42 performers, four live countdown celebrations, and nearly 100 songs from New York City's Times Square, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, Nashville, Kansas City and beyond. According to Nielsen, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 reached 46 million total viewers, making it the No. 1 television program of the night. More than 30 million viewers watched the Times Square Ball Drop at midnight, while the 11:30 pm–12:30 am hour attracted nearly 20 million viewers, outperforming all competing New Year's Eve programming. The show's expanded late-night coverage also delivered its strongest performance in eight years, with the post-midnight broadcast nearly doubling the previous year's audience.

Additional details for this year's broadcast will be announced in the coming months. ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, Jay Penske, and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers. Follow Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Threads, join the conversation with #RockinEve and get the latest news and updates at NewYearsRockinEve.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!