Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys, Jalen Brunson, mariska hargitay

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Joins Mariska Hargitay for Emmys Opener

New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson joined host Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU) to help kick off the 2026 Emmy Awards broadcast.

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay kicked off the 2026 Emmys with a filmed opener featuring New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

In the Emmys bit, Brunson helps Hargitay backstage as she scrambles under pressure before racing to the stage.

Variety and Deadline shared clips of Brunson’s cameo with Hargitay, adding buzz to the 2026 Emmy Awards opener.

The Hargitay-Brunson pairing builds on their Knicks connection, from the championship parade to Brunson’s SVU tease.

Before New York Knicks Star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson hosts NBC's Saturday Night Live and joins Emmy Awards host and big-time Knicks fan Mariska Hargitay during the upcoming season of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, he joined Hargitay for her opening number before tonight's 2026 Emmy Awards officially kicked off. At the start of a film segment, Brunson is helping Hargitay steam dresses, and Hargitay tries to explain to him that he doesn't understand the pressure she's under to perform. But before the conversation can continue, Hargitay realizes that she's running late and quickly departs…

Here's a look at Brunson joining Hargitay for the opening of tonight's 2026 Emmy Awards show:

Jalen Brunson makes a cameo in Mariska Hargitay's opening number at the #Emmys. (via NBC/EMMYS) pic.twitter.com/kt9RkRd8QA — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes cameo in #Emmys opening with host Mariska Hargitay pic.twitter.com/gJh73ExyUm — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

June 18th was a day to celebrate the New York Knicks, and that's exactly what New York City did, with an NYC packed to the rafters to honor the NBA champs along the "Canyon of Heroes." On Wednesday night, the news hit on social media that Hargitay would be joining Brunson on his parade float – and that's exactly what she did for today's festivities:

You just helped lead the New York Knicks to their first NBA title in over half a century. You were named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. You will never have to pay for a meal in NYC for the rest of your life. You can pretty much assume you'll be drinking for free, too. What's the first thing on your plate? Normally, we hear athletes say, "I'm going to Disneyworld" – but not Brunson. Asked what was next for him on the way back to the Knicks locker room to celebrate the history-making win, Brunson was asked what was next – and it seemed like a role on NBC's long-running Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU was on his agenda. Here's a look at Brunson making it clear that he's got that "DUN-DUN" on his brain, and it's not going away:

What's next for @jalenbrunson1 after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years? pic.twitter.com/1doCVR3qhK — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

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