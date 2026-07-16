Posted in: MLB, Movies, Sports, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, new york mets

New York Mets x KPOP Demon Hunters Theme Night Set for August 15th

The New York Mets and Netflix's KPOP Demon Hunters are teaming up for a special theme night on August 15th. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary New York Mets host a KPOP Demon Hunters theme night on August 15 during their game against the Washington Nationals.

The special event also doubles as Korean Heritage Night, blending baseball, fandom, and KPOP Demon Hunters fun.

Fans should arrive early, with a KPOP Demon Hunters Mets jersey giveaway set for the first 15,000 attendees.

The post also highlights KPOP Demon Hunters’ Oscars success, including “Golden” making history with Best Original Song.

As much as we want to have some fun at the New York Mets' expense (you have no idea how much it pains us not to), we're going to cut the team some slack for two reasons. First, we're in New York City and (even though we're Yankees fans) we don't feel right taking our Mets jokes national. NYC gets enough s**t from the rest of the country as it is. But the second reason is really the main reason: we like it when professional sports teams team up with geek culture for special theme nights at the game. The Mets are doing just that on Saturday, August 15th, when they take on the Washington Nationals, as the MLB team celebrates the global phenomenon that is Netflix's KPOP Demon Hunters (and also hosts Korean Heritage Night). If you're one of the first 15,000 in attendance, here's the KPop Demon Hunters Mets jersey you'll be walking away with:

Netflix's KPOP Demon Hunters had a "golden" night at the 98th Oscars, with the hit film walking away with the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The big night also gave EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind the smash hit) another chance to remind everyone why "Golden" (written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24, and Teddy) is the global phenomenon that it is. After their blazing performance, Lionel Richie would come out to present the award for Best Original Song – and it would be "Golden" walking away with the Academy Award and a place in the record books as the first K-pop song to walk away with the big prize.

Here's a look back at the moment when "Golden" walked away with the Academy Award for Best Original Song, Followed

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