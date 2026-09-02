Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Newlyweds

Newlyweds: NBC Previews Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-Starring Fall Comedy

Premiering October 23rd, NBC released first-look images for Gail Lerner and Jamie Lee Curtis' Newlyweds, starring Téa Leoni & Tim Daly.

Article Summary NBC’s Newlyweds premieres October 23 at 8:30 pm, launching Gail Lerner and Jamie Lee Curtis’s new fall comedy.

Newlyweds stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as opposites who dive into marriage after a whirlwind later-in-life romance.

NBC released a first look at Newlyweds as fall TV season ramps up, spotlighting one of the network’s biggest new comedies.

Gail Lerner serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Jamie Lee Curtis also executive producing and guest starring.

With the fall television season about to get underway, we're beginning to get some great looks at what the networks and streamers have to offer when it comes to new and returning shows. That brings us to Showrunner/EP Gail Lerner and EP/Guest Star Jamie Lee Curtis' Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-starring Newlyweds. Co-created by Lerner and Curtis, the NBC comedy series is a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman, Jeanie (Leoni), and a buttoned-up professor, James (Daly), who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. With the series set to premiere on Friday, October 23rd, at 8:30 pm, NBC has released a first-look image gallery of the show's main players – here's a look!

A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. Joining Leoni, Daly, and Curtis are Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Bill O'Neill, and Al Madrigal. Writer Gail Lerner executive produces with Eric & Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only). NBC's Newlyweds is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Here's a look at the cast during a special presentation spotlighting the new show during a "Backlot Pass Day" event from August.

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