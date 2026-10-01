Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Newlyweds

Newlyweds: NBC's Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-Starrer Gets Official Trailer

Set to premiere on October 23rd, check out the official trailer and key art for NBC's Téa Leoni and Tim Daly-starring Newlyweds.

Article Summary NBC has released the official Newlyweds trailer, offering the best look yet at the Téa Leoni and Tim Daly comedy.

Newlyweds premieres Friday, October 23 at 8:30 pm, joining NBC’s fall lineup with a later-in-life love story.

Gail Lerner and Jamie Lee Curtis co-created Newlyweds, centering on an impulsive marriage after a whirlwind romance.

The Newlyweds trailer teases clashing personalities as Téa Leoni’s Jeanie and Tim Daly’s James start married life.

Though we got some early starts near the end of September, this is the month when television kicks off the fall season in a big way. With a whole bunch of shows either returning or debuting over the next few weeks, NBC is offering viewers their best look yet at what Showrunner/EP Gail Lerner and EP/Guest Star Jamie Lee Curtis' Téa Leoni & Tim Daly-starring Newlyweds has to offer. Co-created by Lerner and Curtis, the NBC comedy series is a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman, Jeanie (Leoni), and a buttoned-up professor, James (Daly), who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. Along with the official key art (below), NBC has released the official trailer for the newest addition to the network's lineup – and we have that waiting for you above.

With the series set to premiere on Friday, October 23rd, at 8:30 pm, here's a look at the image gallery that was released by the network, spotlighting the upcoming comedy series's major players:

A later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. Joining Leoni, Daly, and Curtis are Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Bill O'Neill, and Al Madrigal. Writer Gail Lerner executive produces with Eric & Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. Director Pam Fryman also executive produces (pilot only). NBC's Newlyweds is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Here's a look back at the cast during a special presentation spotlighting the new show during a "Backlot Pass Day" event from August:

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