Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Next Stop, Svengoolie Fans! "Village of the Giants"! TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie checks out 1965's Village of the Giants. Here's a look at what you can expect...

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Village of the Giants tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, serving up July 4th sci-fi comedy fun.

The 1965 cult oddity comes from Bert I. Gordon and loosely adapts H.G. Wells with a giant-making “Goo” twist.

Village of the Giants features Ronny Howard, Beau Bridges, and The Beau Brummels in a wild teensploitation romp.

Along with the trailer, Svengoolie teases Gwengoolie, Freddy Cannon, Flashback Weekend memories, and Svensurround.

Who needs fireworks when we have thrills and chills waiting for us this July 4th night, courtesy of Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents Embassy Pictures' 1965 comedy-science-fiction-"teensploitation" film, Village of the Giants.

What's not to love? You've got a Bert I. Gordon-produced, directed, and co-written screenplay based loosely (we can't stress this enough) on H.G. Wells' The Food of the Gods and How It Came to Earth. You've got a cast that includes "The Man Who Would Be Ron Howard," Ronny Howard, and Beau Bridges (that's right, Matlock fans). And who can forget remember the cinematic and musical stylings of The Beau Brummels? Did we mention it's about a group of rebelliously blonde teens who get caught up in something called the "Goo," which makes living things really, really big? We're sold!

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Village of the Giants below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by John from New Bedford:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Village of the Giants": "Since Freddy Cannon is along for the ride- we'll encore his fun live performance from a past Halloween season, with me joining him on stage- as well as his follow-up Sven song! You'll also see a takeoff on one of Ron Howard's famous roles, a visit from Gwengoolie, and, in honor of our upcoming appearance at this year's Flashback Weekend horror convention, a look at some of the past fun we've had-including guest appearances by the lovely Jordan Ladd (who, with her family history, would fit right in with the various stars' kids in this movie) and our old pal Tom Atkins- who will also be at this year's convention. And- just in case this movie isn't quite your cup of goo- we've added in just a little Svensurround throughout the movie.

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