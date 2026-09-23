Posted in: NFL, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Livewire, NFL Race to the End Zone

NFL Race to the End Zone Is Back for Season 2 and Ready for Action!

NFL Race to the End Zone is back for a second season, as the show puts content creators to the test against current NFL players.

Article Summary NFL Race to the End Zone returns for Season 2, pairing NFL stars and top creators in a 21-episode challenge series.

Season 1 delivered 178 million YouTube views, fueling a bigger NFL Race to the End Zone comeback with higher stakes.

Episode 1 features Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty and Kani Rose, with Daniel Jones, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Drake London also set.

NFL Race to the End Zone ends with a live Super Bowl LXI week finale, spotlighting NFL FLAG, Crucial Catch, and more.

Livewire and the NFL have partnered for a second season of NFL Race to the End Zone, mixing content creators with players for some thrilling episodes to see who can pull off some amazing skills. The first season actually turned out to be a major hit for the two, as they nabbed 178 million views on NFL YouTube across 368 pieces of content. So it was only a matter of time before they brought the show back, which they've done in style by confirming a 21-episode season. The first episode is already live, which you can check out above (or here if you're having issues), featuring Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and content creator Kani Rose. We have more details and a couple of quotes from both parties for you here.

Gaming Collides With Football for Season 2 of NFL Race to the End Zone

Throughout the season, the series spotlights community changemakers supporting NFL initiatives, including NFL FLAG, the official flag football program of the NFL; Crucial Catch, the NFL's mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction in partnership with the American Cancer Society; and Salute to Service, the league's commitment to honor, empower, and connect with the country's military community. The season concludes with NFL Race to the End Zone LIVE, a multi-player invitational tournament featuring gaming and physical, football-inspired activities, to be livestreamed on NFL YouTube during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles.

Season Two features NFL players Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts quarterback), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions running back), and Drake London (Atlanta Falcons wide receiver), as well as gaming creators CashNasty, WILDCAT, Agent00, and LuluLuvely, with additional NFL players and creators revealed throughout the season. The gaming creators who earn their spot in the Super Bowl finale will compete alongside NFL players, and the winner will be crowned the NFL Race to the End Zone Season Two Champion.

"Gaming is a mainstream media channel, and Season One showed what happens when brands meet fans there with premium content. Pairing NFL players with top gaming creators generates attention no traditional buy can match, and inbound demand for Season Two reflects that. This season, we raise the stakes, all the way to Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles," said Indy Khabra, Livewire co-founder and co-CEO. "Season One of NFL Race to the End Zone put us in a great position to connect Gen Z and Gen Alpha fans to their favorite NFL players and gaming creators," said Ed Kiang, vice president of video games at the NFL. "Season Two builds on that connection with new challenges and stories from across the league."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!