Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: nfl, thanksgiving, u2

NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Preview: Packers/Rams, U2 Halftime & More

With pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET and kick-off set for 8 p.m. ET, here's a viewing guide for Netflix's NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game.

Article Summary Netflix’s first NFL Thanksgiving Eve game pits the Packers vs. Rams tonight, with pregame at 6 PM ET and kickoff at 8:15 PM ET.

The Thanksgiving Eve matchup streams live on Netflix for all subscribers, with SoFi Stadium hosting a game loaded with NFC playoff stakes.

Elle Duncan leads Netflix’s studio coverage, while Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly, Tom Pelissero, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz call the action.

U2 headlines the NFL Thanksgiving Eve halftime show, celebrating 50 years as a band after releasing Carnaval De Luz.

Tonight, Netflix and the NFL kick off what they hope will be a hit holiday tradition, with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Los Angeles Rams in an important NFC matchup with major playoff implications for both teams. It also happens to be the NFL's first-ever game on Thanksgiving Eve. To get in on the action, we have a rundown of everything you need to know about tonight's game, a look at the game's halftime musical performers, and much more.

What Time Does Netflix's NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game Get Underway? The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams kick off TONIGHT at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (with Netflix's pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT).

How Can I Watch Netflix's NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game? To watch, you'll need an active Netflix subscription – the game is included in all plans. Once you're signed in on any supported device, simply open Netflix and select the NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game stream.

Who's Calling Netflix's NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game? Netflix sports host Elle Duncan leads the pregame, halftime, and postgame studio coverage, which includes a trio of Super Bowl winners: Hall of Fame wide receiver and host of The White House, Michael Irvin; former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles; and six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews III.

"Whatever it is, it's disgusting." 😂 @Packers and @RamsNFL players try to guess what's in the box 📦💭 🏈 NFL Thanksgiving Eve — Packers vs. Rams

🎶 U2 Halftime Show

📅 Wednesday, November 25

⏰ Coverage starts 6 PM ET | Kickoff at 8 PM ET https://t.co/UQVhd70sBB — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 23, 2026

In-game coverage features Sports Emmy winner Noah Eagle on play-by-play and 2026 Hall of Fame inductee and former Carolina Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly as booth analyst. Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will handle sideline reporting duties, with former NFL official Terry McAulay as rules analyst.

We asked @Packers and @RamsNFL players to name the most overrated Thanksgiving dish… "Nobody really eats turkey." 😆 The first-ever @NFL Thanksgiving Eve game is LIVE on Netflix on Wednesday, November 25, featuring a special halftime show by U2! Coverage starts at 6 PM ET 🏈 https://t.co/l9UwgaBRui — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 20, 2026

Chef, restaurateur, author, and television host David Chang (Dinner Time Live with David Chang, Ugly Delicious) joins the broadcast team as an on-air food and culture contributor, highlighting the food, culture, tailgates, and game-day traditions that make football a shared experience for fans and families on Thanksgiving. Internationally, coverage will be available in over 200 countries and globally to Netflix subscribers in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. International talent includes:

Luís Felipe Freitas , Brazilian Portuguese language play-by-play

Raphão Martins , Brazilian Portuguese color commentator

, Brazilian Portuguese language play-by-play , Brazilian Portuguese color commentator Samyr Hamoudi , French-language play-by-play

Philippe Gardent , French-language color commentator

, French-language play-by-play , French-language color commentator Flo Hauser , German-language play-by-play

Dominik Eberle , German-language color commentator

, German-language play-by-play , German-language color commentator Enrique Garay, LATAM Spanish play-by-play

Raúl Allegre, LATAM Spanish color commentator

Who's Performing During Netflix's NFL Thanksgiving Eve Game? U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.), the 22-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band with a special show during the NFL Thanksgiving Eve game. U2's halftime performance follows the recent release of their 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz — the band's first album of new material in nine years — and the announcement of their 2027 world tour, "Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show on Earth." This year, the band released two six-song EPs, followed by their 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz, on November 13th.

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