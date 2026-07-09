Posted in: Collectibles, Conventions, Events, Nickelodeon, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: nickelodeon, SDCC 2026

Nickelodeon "Fun-ergy Factory" Set for SDCC 2026: Avatar, TMNT & More

Nickelodeon is coming back to SDCC 2026 with "The Fun-ergy Factory": new experiences, exclusive merch, outdoor events, and much more!

Article Summary Nickelodeon brings The Fun-ergy Factory back to SDCC 2026, running July 23-26 with play, slime, merch, and giveaways.

Inside SDCC, Nickelodeon fans can tackle interactive challenges, enter the Splat, and visit a TMNT sewer lair photo op.

Nickelodeon expands outside the convention center with Fun Flows Here, a free public activation at Museum Park downtown.

Outdoor highlights include stage shows, photo ops, slime moments, family movie night, and hands-on activities for all ages.

Nickelodeon is looking to slime San Diego Comic-Con 2026 by bringing back a fan-favorite activation, The Fun-ergy Factory. Paramount will be setting up two activations: the first is a factory setup inside the convention center, where you can have some fun and buy exclusive merch. The second will be across the street outside the Children's Museum Park, where anyone can walk up and have some fun without a convention badge. We have more details of what to expect, as both will be active from July 23-26.

Nickelodeon's Fun-ergy Factory Returns For SDCC 2026

New this year, Nickelodeon expands beyond the convention center with "Fun Flows Here," a larger-than-life outdoor activation designed to supercharge kid energy on an even bigger scale through a partnership with The New Children's Museum in downtown San Diego. Free to the public July 23-26, this multi-activity destination, located at the Museum Park (200 W. Island Ave.), is built for nonstop play and kid-at-heart nostalgia, giving fans the chance to receive Nickelodeon's highest honor: getting slimed.

Inside The Convention Center

Fans will work together to generate "fun-ergy" through interactive challenges that build toward the ultimate playful payoff – a nearly 20-foot-tall Slime Surge.

"Enter the Splat," a tactile, fully immersive environment where fans can (literally) step into Nickelodeon's iconic world and capture surprise photo and video moments.

Enter the World of TMNT with a sewer lair photo op alongside the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Retail items, including TMNT x G.I. Joe collectible figures, BossLogic x Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Character limited edition art print, and the Avatar: The Last Airbender – Book 3: Fire (Music from the Animated Series) vinyl soundtrack album.

Talent and character appearances and daily giveaways.

Outdoors at the Children's Museum Park

Interactive stage show hosted by Kids Imagine Nation with performances, games, and entertainment inspired by fan-favorite series, including Paw Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Thundermans, and Star Trek: Scouts.

Shareable photo installations featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and the Kids' Choice Awards.

A signature Nickelodeon slime booth, giving select fans the chance to step inside and get drenched in the iconic green goo.

Family movie night on Friday, July 25 (7:00-9:00 PM) with a screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants.

Hands-on experiences, including Nickelodeon Our World kids' empowerment activities, make-your-own slime and bubble play for fans of all ages, plus live animated character-drawing demos, DJ sets, prize raffles and giveaways.

Museum members will receive an exclusive invitation to a special preview event on Thursday, July 23. Note: The New Children's Museum will be closed to the public July 21-26 and will reopen on Monday, July 27.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!